Duterte rompe la alianza militar y económica de Filipinas con EE.UU. [ENG]

El Presidente de Las Filipinas, Rodrigo Duterte, indicó ayer miércoles que está rompiendo y cancelando las alianzas económicas y militares que hasta ahora el país mantenía con los Estados Unidos. Estas declaraciones tuvieron lugar delante de líderes y hombres de negocios chinos que participaban ena cumbra "Philippines-China Trade and Investment Forum". El Presidente Chino, Xi Jinping, se había reunido con Duterte el mismo día temprano. Así mismo también ha anunciado una próxima visita a Rusia para reforzar las alianzas en curso con Rusia. etiquetas: duterte, filipinas, ee.uu
Creo que debemos irnos haciendo a la idea de que Occidente esta perdiendo su hegemonía.
"Hitler massacred three million Jews. Now, there is three million drug addicts. I'd be happy to slaughter them," he said.
"At least Germany had Hitler. The Philippines wouldn't."
Mr Duterte - who got his statistics wrong, as Hitler massacred six million Jews - said he wants to "finish the problem of my country and save the next generation".
www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-36251094
Menos mal que está muerto.
"His trade secretary, Ramon Lopez, said $13.5 billion in deals would be signed during the China trip.
"I've realigned myself in your ideological flow and maybe I will also go to Russia to talk to (President Vladimir) Putin and tell him that there are three of us against the world - China, Philippines and Russia. It's the only way," Duterte told his Beijing… » ver todo el comentario