Duterte rompe la alianza militar y económica de Filipinas con EE.UU. [ENG]

El Presidente de Las Filipinas, Rodrigo Duterte, indicó ayer miércoles que está rompiendo y cancelando las alianzas económicas y militares que hasta ahora el país mantenía con los Estados Unidos. Estas declaraciones tuvieron lugar delante de líderes y hombres de negocios chinos que participaban ena cumbra "Philippines-China Trade and Investment Forum". El Presidente Chino, Xi Jinping, se había reunido con Duterte el mismo día temprano. Así mismo también ha anunciado una próxima visita a Rusia para reforzar las alianzas en curso con Rusia.
#1   Este hombre está haciendo puntos para sufrir un desgraciado accidente o una sublevación ciudadana, un golpe de estado, o un atentado de "El Moro"... a ver qué le resulta más fácil a la CIA de organizar...
 Sabaoth Sabaoth
#3   #1 Una primavera filipina! xD
Raul_pm Raul_pm
#7   #1 Rusia esta ganando la guerra en Siria, eeuu esta perdiendo aliados, Alemania recomienda acumular agua para 10 días, eeuu acumula 800.000 toneladas de agua y comida por si hay una tormenta solar, Rusia se anexiona crimea de Ucrania(aliado occidental) y no pasa nada...

Creo que debemos irnos haciendo a la idea de que Occidente esta perdiendo su hegemonía.
rantamplanzzz rantamplanzzz
#11   #1 Y no sería una desgracia, entra mucho en su línea de actuación de escuadrones de la muerte sin juicio ni zarandajas previas:

"Hitler massacred three million Jews. Now, there is three million drug addicts. I'd be happy to slaughter them," he said.

"At least Germany had Hitler. The Philippines wouldn't."

Mr Duterte - who got his statistics wrong, as Hitler massacred six million Jews - said he wants to "finish the problem of my country and save the next generation".

www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-36251094
Stivi Stivi
#2   veras la que se lia cuando se entere mcarthur, ese a la minima vuelve! :troll:
tul tul
#6   #2 Poca broma con este tío, que McArthur quería utilizar la bomba atómica en Corea.

Menos mal que está muerto.
Brill Brill
#4   Si esto es verdad, y sigue adelante, EEUU pierde su principal colonia en el pacífico después de Japón. Espero que sus nuevos dueños, los chinos, les traten mejor.
Raul_pm Raul_pm
#5   #4 Me parece un comentario un poco ingenuo. Sólo viendo cómo trata China a sus habitantes... Tiananmén
debunker debunker
#8   Esta noticia tiene una importancia enorme dentro del marco de las dispustas del Mar del Sur de China (Mar de la China Meridional). Supondría que Filipinas apoya la hegemonía de China en la región y eso se traduce en un nuevo golpe para la supremacía geoestratégica de los EEUU. Os lo dice un cuñado ;)

Relacionada: www.meneame.net/m/actualidad/visita-duterte-ofrece-esperada-oportunida
 Jabiertzo Jabiertzo
#9   Parece que la cosa va en serio. Según Reuters:

www.reuters.com/article/us-china-philippines-idUSKCN12K0AS

"His trade secretary, Ramon Lopez, said $13.5 billion in deals would be signed during the China trip.

"I've realigned myself in your ideological flow and maybe I will also go to Russia to talk to (President Vladimir) Putin and tell him that there are three of us against the world - China, Philippines and Russia. It's the only way," Duterte told his Beijing…   » ver todo el comentario
Jabiertzo Jabiertzo
#10   Rodrigo amigo !!! España está contigo !!!!
quiero quiero

menéame