El director de Leaving Neverland admite que J.S. no pudo ser abusado por Michael Jackson en las fechas que dijo [ENG]

En el documental James Safechuck aseguraba que fue abusado desde 1988 hasta 1992 y en la estación de tren en Neverland. El biógrafo de Jackson reveló ayer que el permiso de construcción de la estación es de septiembre de 1993. En respuesta a estas revelaciones, Reed tuiteó: "Yeah there seems to be no doubt about the station date. The date they have wrong is the end of the abuse."
Smallcombe hizo referencia a que en el filme Robson señaló que los abusos comenzaron cuando su familia fue al Gran Cañón y él se quedó con Jackson en su mansión, cuando en 1993 su madre, Joy, había declarado ante la corte y bajo juramento que Robson, en realidad, se unió a ellos para el viaje.
"Su madre, Joy Robson, testificó bajo juramento en una declaración en 1993/94, en relación al caso Jordie Chandler, que wade en verdad había ido con ellos en aquel
Jackson’s biographer then claims Joy said Wade had not stayed alone with Jackson at Neverland until 1993.
Wade Robson also testified in defence of Jackson during the Billy Jean songwriter’s 2005 trial in which he was cleared of molesting youngster Gavin Arviso.
In this court room testimony, the choreographer said that the only time he had stayed at Neverland without Joy was in either 1992 or 1993 along with other Jackson companions Macaulay Culkin and Chandler.
