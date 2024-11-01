La fiscalía afirma que el grupo Separatistas Sajones pretendía atacar a "grupos de personas no deseadas mediante la limpieza étnica". Es la segunda trama golpista descubierta en Alemania en los últimos años. En 2022 se destapó el denominado movimiento Reichsburger, dirigido por Heinrich XIII Prince Reuss, empresario y antiguo aristócrata alemán con ambiciones de derrocar al Estado e instaurar un gobierno provisional. El caso conmocionó a Alemania por su detallada red y planificación.
"If Russia is liberating Ukraine from Nazis, as Putin claims, why is the Kremlin maintaining high-level contacts with the far-right Alternative for Germany party?"
"He questioned the notion that the AfD is far-right and defended his contacts with the group. He went on to suggest that the AfD was the victim of “Nazi methods” rather than a party “using them.” "
