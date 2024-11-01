edición general
Detenidos ocho miembros de un grupo de extrema derecha en Alemania y Polonia (Eng)

Detenidos ocho miembros de un grupo de extrema derecha en Alemania y Polonia (Eng)

La fiscalía afirma que el grupo Separatistas Sajones pretendía atacar a "grupos de personas no deseadas mediante la limpieza étnica". Es la segunda trama golpista descubierta en Alemania en los últimos años. En 2022 se destapó el denominado movimiento Reichsburger, dirigido por Heinrich XIII Prince Reuss, empresario y antiguo aristócrata alemán con ambiciones de derrocar al Estado e instaurar un gobierno provisional. El caso conmocionó a Alemania por su detallada red y planificación.

loborojo #2 loborojo
Los mismo solo eran vecinos o padres, me parece precipitado llamarles extrema derecha terrorista. :troll:
5 K 80
MiguelDeUnamano #7 MiguelDeUnamano
#2 Igual sólo querían ayudar.
4 K 77
Verdaderofalso #12 Verdaderofalso
#7 xD xD xD xD bien traído
2 K 54
mis_cojones_33 #10 mis_cojones_33 *
#2 a ver si ahora solo por por vestir como un nazi, hablar como un nazi, actuar como un nazi y pensar como un nazi, vas a ser un nazi.

Lo más probable es que tú seas un nazi por llamarmes nazi.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=CXq86rOBq4k
4 K 70
Verdaderofalso #1 Verdaderofalso *
Varios de ellos miembros de la AfD que ya van a ser expulsados www.aljazeera.com/amp/news/2024/11/6/germanys-far-right-afd-to-expel-m
2 K 53
ElenaCoures1 #4 ElenaCoures1
#1 www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2023/10/vladimir-putin-russi
"If Russia is liberating Ukraine from Nazis, as Putin claims, why is the Kremlin maintaining high-level contacts with the far-right Alternative for Germany party?"
"He questioned the notion that the AfD is far-right and defended his contacts with the group. He went on to suggest that the AfD was the victim of “Nazi methods” rather than a party “using them.” "

Guau. Hoy me lo ponen a huevo.
Y si algún nazi fan de Putin se cabrea, ya sabe que hacer.
0 K 7
ElenaCoures1 #8 ElenaCoures1 *
#6 Me encanta sacarles de quicio, pero alguno en el otro meneo negaba lo evidente como si creyese que podía ocultar la vinculación del neonazismo y Putin.
0 K 7
Yoryo #3 Yoryo
¡¡¡ Que son compañeros, coño !!!
0 K 12
ur_quan_master #9 ur_quan_master
¿ Su símbolo no serían sus iniciales escrito en plan gótico? :troll:
0 K 12
Verdaderofalso #13 Verdaderofalso
#9 no nos precipitemos, igual eran amantes de la cultura nórdica
0 K 20
#11 rogerillu
Que son, los de la foto de la entradilla?
0 K 10

