Definiendo mi opresión particular [EN]

El identitarismo ha pasado a primer plano como el campo de batalla dominante de la política de izquierda contemporánea. [...] En este artículo, primero examinaré brevemente la lógica y las implicaciones del advenimiento del neoliberalismo. Argumentaré que las presiones de individualización producidas por el neoliberalismo han creado un clima político en el que la demanda de emancipación suena como una demanda para desestigmatizar y visibilizar las identidades oprimidas.
| etiquetas: materialismo histórico , feminismo , neoliberalismo , identidad
Neoliberalism’s break with liberalism is in the move from the logic of market-exchange to that of market-competition. The classical conception of market, as based on the natural impulse to exchange, becomes the conception of economic competition, for which the market must be constructed to allow.
Neoliberalism seeks to close the gap 'between moral and political principles on the one hand and the economic order on the other'.[13] It seeks to place a moral