Discurso de Dave Grohl en el funeral de Lemmy Kilmister (ENG)

So I walked up and I said, ‘Excuse me Lemmy, I don’t bother you but you’ve influenced me so much. You’re my musical hero. I’m a musician I play in the Foo Fighters and I was in Nirvana’. And he looked up from the video game and the first thing he ever said to me, he said ‘Hey I’m sorry about what happened your friend’ and in that moment he went from being this gun slinging whiskey-drinking badass mother fucking rockstar to being this gun slinging whiskey-drinking badass mother fucking rock star with a heart.
| etiquetas: lemmy , mötörhead , foo fighters , funeral , dave grohl
Así que me acerqué y le dije "Perdona, Lemmy, no quiero molestarte pero me has influenciado mucho. Eres mi héroe musical. Soy un músico, toco en los Foo Fighters y estuve en Nirvana". Y levantó la vista del videojuego y lo primero que me dijo, dijo "Hey, siento lo que le pasó a tu amigo", y en ese momento pasó de ser una estrella del rock malote hijo de puta pistolero bebedor de whisky a ser una estralla del rock malote hijo de puta pistolero bebedor de whisky con sentimientos.
"
@delapluma