Discurso de Dave Grohl en el funeral de Lemmy Kilmister (ENG)

So I walked up and I said, ‘Excuse me Lemmy, I don’t bother you but you’ve influenced me so much. You’re my musical hero. I’m a musician I play in the Foo Fighters and I was in Nirvana’. And he looked up from the video game and the first thing he ever said to me, he said ‘Hey I’m sorry about what happened your friend’ and in that moment he went from being this gun slinging whiskey-drinking badass mother fucking rockstar to being this gun slinging whiskey-drinking badass mother fucking rock star with a heart.