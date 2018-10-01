¿Cuál es la mejor canción sobre la música?  

Desde Cautivos del mal hasta La La Land, Hollywood siempre ha mostrado entusiasmo por retratar el cine dentro del cine. Respecto a la pintura, los cuadros que recrean otros cuadros o el acto mismo de pintar son un subgénero, qué decir de la literatura y sus vanidades. Ahora bien, ¿qué hay de la música? Los cantantes no han desaprovechado ocasión para celebrarse a sí mismos, su voz y su arte con sincera devoción. Veamos algunos ejemplos
We wrote this song, it's not too short, it's not too long
It's got back up voc's in just the right places
It's got a few oohs and ahhs
It takes a little pause
Just before the second chorus
Please play this song on the radio
Almost every line is sung in time
Almost every verse ends in a rhyme
The only problem we had was writing enough words
But that's okay, because the chorus is
Coming up again now
Please play this song on the radio
Please play this… » ver todo el comentario
Pero iba a contratacar con mala baba
Perales - Que canten los niños
Every Wo-o-wo-o
Still shines
Every shing-a-ling-a-ling
That they're startin' to sing's
So fine
De los Carpenters.
We're Only in It for the Money
Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention
