EDICIóN GENERAL
¿Cuál es la mejor canción sobre la música?

¿Cuál es la mejor canción sobre la música?  

Desde Cautivos del mal hasta La La Land, Hollywood siempre ha mostrado entusiasmo por retratar el cine dentro del cine. Respecto a la pintura, los cuadros que recrean otros cuadros o el acto mismo de pintar son un subgénero, qué decir de la literatura y sus vanidades. Ahora bien, ¿qué hay de la música? Los cantantes no han desaprovechado ocasión para celebrarse a sí mismos, su voz y su arte con sincera devoción. Veamos algunos ejemplos

SkaWorld #1 SkaWorld *
www.youtube.com/watch?v=RmFgnQ0H_4Q

We wrote this song, it's not too short, it's not too long
It's got back up voc's in just the right places
It's got a few oohs and ahhs
It takes a little pause
Just before the second chorus
Please play this song on the radio
Almost every line is sung in time
Almost every verse ends in a rhyme
The only problem we had was writing enough words
But that's okay, because the chorus is
Coming up again now
Please play this song on the radio
Please play this…   » ver todo el comentario
hangdog #3 hangdog
#1 Veo tu apuesta y lo subo
youtu.be/Q9d8KPbp1p0
SkaWorld #6 SkaWorld
#3 Hombre son canciones autoreferenciando el mercado musical, tendrias que haber tirado de alguna otra cosa

www.youtube.com/watch?v=lRMA09rmpS4
hangdog #7 hangdog
#6 Referenciando el mercado musical, y siguiendo con el mismo artista
youtu.be/BDnW0D-m6SE
1 K 24
hangdog #11 hangdog
#9 No olvides los temas de actualidad (ojo a las visualizaciones o_o )

www.youtube.com/watch?v=esRzKRWzhq4
SkaWorld #19 SkaWorld
#14 Te salvas porque ahora meneame me capa los enlaces de youtube (tocate los cojones)

Pero iba a contratacar con mala baba

Perales - Que canten los niños
MellamoMulo #22 MellamoMulo
#19 xD xD joder, eso ya es infringir el convenio de Ginebra
LaChicaDeLaLámparaRota #2 LaChicaDeLaLámparaRota
Para mí es 'Gracias por la música', de ABBA; y no está :'(
hangdog #4 hangdog
También propongo este tema

youtu.be/5CMdOpj55XQ
ctrl_alt_del #5 ctrl_alt_del
"Bravo por la música", de Juan Pardo, evidentemente. Mítico aquel robot.
kumo #8 kumo
Yo diría que American Pie.
fidelet #10 fidelet
Every Sha-la-la-la
Every Wo-o-wo-o
Still shines
Every shing-a-ling-a-ling
That they're startin' to sing's
So fine

De los Carpenters.
GatoMaula #12 GatoMaula
No es sólo una canción, es todo el puto album.

We're Only in It for the Money
Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention
a_basket_case #16 a_basket_case
#12 The Wall de Pink Floyd, es una autocrítica a los excesos de los 70's.
crispra #17 crispra
Para mí falta Nothing de Dire Straits :-)
lestat #18 lestat
Está varios peldaños por encima de las que se ponen de ejemplo en no uno sino varios niveles, y realmente, cuando te la explica un experto en la música (que yo no lo soy) te asombras por darte cuenta, que Bohemian Rhapsody es perfecta incluso en eso.
ivanbruno #20 ivanbruno
la ramona pechugona de esteso
#23 Gutieuler
Abre puerta niña - Triana
youtu.be/znLFgtkrGzU
