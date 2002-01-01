Cobertura mediática de los "asesinatos de honor" (ENG)

Una muerte por honor es el asesinato de un pariente, particularmente una niña o una mujer, por deshonra a la familia. Según la Honor Based Violence Awareness Network, se estima que 5.000 asesinatos de honor ocurren en todo el mundo cada año. "Desafortunadamente muchas mujeres, independientemente de fe y raza, son asesinadas por manos de hombres que conocen", "Este es un asunto universal y no es específico para ninguna comunidad".Casos de asesinato de honor han sido utilizados como cebo para reforzar el apoyo a las políticas anti-musulmanas.
| etiquetas: medios , religión , cobertura mediática , honor , ddhh , justicia , mundo
hbv-awareness.com/regions/
By region[edit]
According to the UN in 2002:
The report of the Special Rapporteur... concerning cultural practices in the family that are violent towards women (E/CN.4/2002/83), indicated that honour killings had been reported in Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon (the Lebanese Parliament abolished the Honor killing in August 2011), Morocco, Pakistan, the Syrian Arab Republic, Turkey, Yemen, and other Mediterranean and Persian Gulf countries, and that they had also taken place in western countries such as France, Germany and the United Kingdom, within migrant communities.[86][87]
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Honor_killing#By_region