Cinco grandes misterios sobre los orígenes de CRISPR [ENG]

Artículo de Nature que aborda 5 preguntas fundamentales no resueltas sobre el origen del CRISPR, mecanismo de edición del genoma con el cuál bacterias se defienden del ataque de los virus: (1) ¿De dónde vino?
(2) ¿Cómo funciona?
(3) ¿Qué más podría estar haciendo?
(4) ¿Por qué sólo algunos microbios lo usan?
(5) ¿Cuántas variantes de CRISPR-Cas existen?
Incluye referencias a Francisco Mojica, microbiólogo de la Universidad de Alicante, pionero mundial en el campo. [ Artículo traducido: goo.gl/tm1o9a
]
For Mojica, exploring that diversity and answering basic questions about CRISPR systems hold more allure than the revolution they sparked. This puzzles many of his colleagues, he says. He has immersed himself in CRISPR–Cas biology for a quarter of a century, and although there's a lot of funding available for those who wish to edit genomes, there is considerably less for the kind of work he does.
“I know that it's a great tool. It's fantastic. It could be used to cure diseases,” says Mojica. “But it's not my business. I want to know how the system works from the very beginning to the end.”