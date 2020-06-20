Científicos recomiendan a los gobiernos que dejen de hacer tests de coronavirus

Los científicos escoceses señalan que la especificidad de las pruebas PCR depende del nivel de exigencia que se le pide. Dan resultados positivos cuando el sujeto ya no tiene la enfermedad, es decir, crea una impresión falsa de infección. De esa manera, la epidemia es el cuento de nunca acabar porque cuantas más pruebas, más falsos positivos, más brotes, segundas y terceras olas. Artículo original íntegro en inglés: www.bmj.com/content/369/bmj.m1808/rr-22
"We are writing to share the analysis of positive results in our Health Board from 20/6/2020 to 21/7/2020 during a period of very low prevalence in this area"
Es algo que ya se ha dicho ,hacer tests PCR masivamente en poblaciones donde no hay coronavirus,puede crear problemas debido a falsos positivos
Dice esto:
Dear Editor,
We read with great interest the article on interpreting Covid-19 test results, namely the implications both false positive and false negative results may have on patients [1].
We are writing to share the analysis of positive results in our Health Board from 20/6/2020 to 21/7/2020 during a period of very low prevalence in this area. Over this period 31 throat swabs tested positive for SARS-CoV-2
