¿Por qué El Cid fue tan leal a su Rey?

En el verso 20 del Cantar de Mío Cid el trovador se queja amargamente. “ ¡Dios, qué buen vasallo si hubiera buen señor!” Porque la historia de Rodrigo Díaz fue casi un continuo enfrentamiento con el rey Alfonso VI y sin embargo siempre le fue fiel. ¿ Por qué le fue tan fiel? ¿ Cuales eran sus motivos?
| etiquetas: el cid , lealtad
"Marchando una del Cid" from the album "Si todo hiciera Crack" (Crack 1979) . Considered as one of the jewels of the Spanish progressive rock. Probably one of Spain's finest examples of symphonic prog rock.
Prog rock - rock progresivo - progressive rock - Crack - rock sinfónico
www.youtube.com/watch?v=NN4tBBjb01c