¿Por qué El Cid fue tan leal a su Rey?

En el verso 20 del Cantar de Mío Cid el trovador se queja amargamente. “ ¡Dios, qué buen vasallo si hubiera buen señor!” Porque la historia de Rodrigo Díaz fue casi un continuo enfrentamiento con el rey Alfonso VI y sin embargo siempre le fue fiel. ¿ Por qué le fue tan fiel? ¿ Cuales eran sus motivos?

4 comentarios
#4 xosevp
Cantar de Mío Cid = leyenda
#3 hessa *
Pues no tengo ni puta idea de cual es la respuesta a la pregunta, pero me ha recordado este tema que hacía tiempo que no escuchaba, una maravilla:

"Marchando una del Cid" from the album "Si todo hiciera Crack" (Crack 1979) . Considered as one of the jewels of the Spanish progressive rock. Probably one of Spain's finest examples of symphonic prog rock.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=NN4tBBjb01c
#2 catalana
El Cid Capeador, porque capeaba todos los problemas que surgían.
Catolica #1 Catolica
Tanto como a los moros. Era leal al mejor postor.
