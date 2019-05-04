Chrome bloqueará por defecto las 'third party cookies' [ENG]

Chrome 76, que se lanzará a mediados de este junio, incluirá una nueva opción de cookies-del-mismo-sitio
por defecto. Las cookies sin el atributo SameSite
no estarán disponibles en un contexto 'third party'. La compañía también dijo que está tomando otras medidas para restringir los métodos de fingerprinting
del navegador que se utilizan como maneras de engañar al usuario para mantener el seguimiento cuando opta por no utilizar cookies de terceros. Más info: web.dev/samesite-cookies-explained/
Y si utilizas un navegador libre como Firefox, mejor.
Finally there is the option of not specifying the value which has previously been the way of implicitly stating that you want the cookie to be sent in all contexts. In the latest draft of RFC6265bis this is being made explicit by introducing a new value of SameSite=None. This means you can use None to clearly communicate you intentionally want the cookie sent in a third-party context.
