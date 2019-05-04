EDICIóN GENERAL
3 meneos
9 clics

Chrome bloqueará por defecto las 'third party cookies' [ENG]

Chrome 76, que se lanzará a mediados de este junio, incluirá una nueva opción de cookies-del-mismo-sitio por defecto. Las cookies sin el atributo SameSite no estarán disponibles en un contexto 'third party'. La compañía también dijo que está tomando otras medidas para restringir los métodos de fingerprinting del navegador que se utilizan como maneras de engañar al usuario para mantener el seguimiento cuando opta por no utilizar cookies de terceros. Más info: web.dev/samesite-cookies-explained/

| etiquetas: seguridad , privacidad , chrome , third party , web.dev
2 1 1 K 23 tecnología
9 comentarios
2 1 1 K 23 tecnología
angelitoMagno #9 angelitoMagno
¿Y cargarse Google Analytics y Google Adwords/Adsense? No me lo creo.
0 K 16
Shotokax #4 Shotokax
Mejor bloquea todas con esta extensión:

addons.mozilla.org/es/firefox/addon/cookie-autodelete/

Y si utilizas un navegador libre como Firefox, mejor.
0 K 12
Portalin #5 Portalin
#4 Claro, no hay nada mejor que dejarle a Kenny Do leer todas tus Cookies ¿que es lo peor que podría pasar?
0 K 6
zoezoe #6 zoezoe
#4 De hace unos días :-D  media
0 K 11
zoezoe #8 zoezoe
#7 Nah!, si lo sé... just :troll:
0 K 11
Gilbebo #1 Gilbebo
Para permitir que se compartan dichas third-party cookies, el desarrollador de cada web deberá declararlas explícitamente usando el parámetro SameSite=None (ver: web.dev/samesite-cookies-explained/):

Finally there is the option of not specifying the value which has previously been the way of implicitly stating that you want the cookie to be sent in all contexts. In the latest draft of RFC6265bis this is being made explicit by introducing a new value of SameSite=None. This means you can use None to clearly communicate you intentionally want the cookie sent in a third-party context.
0 K 11
zoezoe #2 zoezoe
Anteriormente en menéame

-> www.meneame.net/search?q=chrome+cookies
0 K 11
#3 x.y.z
Google y privacidad... ya...
0 K 6

menéame