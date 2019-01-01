China bloquea todos los idiomas de la Wikipedia [ENG]  

China ha empezado recientemente a bloquear todas las ediciones de la Wikipedia. Previamente, hacia finales de 2016, el bloqueo se habia limitado unicamente a la edicion China de la Wikipedia (zh.wikipedia.org), sin embargo recientemente (en Abril 2019), ha sido ampliado y abarca todas las ediciones (*.wikipedia.org). Dicho bloqueo, se esta realizando mediante inyeccion DNS
y filtrado de SNI
, lo cual dificulta la capacidad de ser burlado. Actualizacion : Ingenieros de la Wikipedia tumban el bloqueo Chino
(+info en #5
)
"@Cwek @lilydjwg - Thanks for the reports! I apologize, this time around the fallout should've been predictable, given what we know from ooni.io/post/2019-china-wikipedia-blocking/ about the mechanisms, we just didn't think it through. I've pushed some changes above to move the CNAME target over to a new hostname dyna.wikimedia.org, which should fix things assuming CN's censorship tactics remain otherwise-stable. It will take up to roughly an hour for global DNS caches to catch up with the change and then we can continue investigations from there."
phabricator.wikimedia.org/T208263#5170123