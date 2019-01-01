EDICIóN GENERAL
China bloquea todos los idiomas de la Wikipedia [ENG]  

China ha empezado recientemente a bloquear todas las ediciones de la Wikipedia. Previamente, hacia finales de 2016, el bloqueo se habia limitado unicamente a la edicion China de la Wikipedia (zh.wikipedia.org), sin embargo recientemente (en Abril 2019), ha sido ampliado y abarca todas las ediciones (*.wikipedia.org). Dicho bloqueo, se esta realizando mediante inyeccion DNS y filtrado de SNI, lo cual dificulta la capacidad de ser burlado. Actualizacion : Ingenieros de la Wikipedia tumban el bloqueo Chino (+info en #5)

Pelafustan #5 Pelafustan
Update > Ingenieros de la wikipedia, tumban el filtro de censura Chino :

"@Cwek @lilydjwg - Thanks for the reports! I apologize, this time around the fallout should've been predictable, given what we know from ooni.io/post/2019-china-wikipedia-blocking/ about the mechanisms, we just didn't think it through. I've pushed some changes above to move the CNAME target over to a new hostname dyna.wikimedia.org, which should fix things assuming CN's censorship tactics remain otherwise-stable. It will take up to roughly an hour for global DNS caches to catch up with the change and then we can continue investigations from there."
phabricator.wikimedia.org/T208263#5170123  media
#2 Miramari
Aún tienen acceso a Yahoo Respuestas, no se quejen.
агитпроп #4 агитпроп
Hacen bien. La wikipedia no es más que propaganda burguesa occidental. Es tan ridículo su fanatismo ideológico que censuraron los artículos de democracia popular para ocultar que este modelo es más democrático que las democracias burguesas capitalistas, aquí la propaganda ha de mantener sin titubear las democracias burguesas son democracias reales y las democracias populares son dictaduras del presidente de turno...
#1 itsmyopinion2
Sí ya, pero recordemos que EEUU apoyó a Pinochet y que los romanos tenían esclavos
urannio #3 urannio
China tiene el desafío de perseguir el dominio mundial y están obsesionados por mantener unido un país que lejos de los que se pueda pensar no es una masa uniforme social y cultural. EEUU intentará su desmembrarlo como planeaba antes de la segunda guerra mundial para debilitarlo.
