EDICIóN GENERAL
7 meneos
29 clics

El camión de Hyundai movido por hidrógeno pretende conquistar los Alpes suizos [ENG]

Hyundai’s hydrogen-powered 18-tonne trucks are set to hit the roads in Switzerland next month as the South Korean automaker looks to establish a case for its zero-emissions technology in a low carbon world. Hyundai’s H2 Xcient trucks have a 190 kilowatt fuel cell and seven high-pressure tanks holding nearly 35 kg of hydrogen, giving them a range of more than 400 km - far further than heavy goods vehicles powered by electric batteries on the market now.

| etiquetas: hidrógeno , camión , hyundai , automoción , pila de hidrógeno
7 0 1 K 57 tecnología
3 comentarios
7 0 1 K 57 tecnología
pozoliu #2 pozoliu
Pues se va a quedar Hyundai con las ganas.
0 K 16
fofito #3 fofito
#0 titular y entradilla en castellano

... or dead.
0 K 13
Voyyvengo #1 Voyyvengo
El Aníbal chino!
0 K 9

menéame