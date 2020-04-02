Burdel sorprendido rompiendo ley de cierre cuando aparecieron tantos hombres que causaron un atasco de tráfico [ENG]

Australia. Un burdel en Geelong fue descubierto por no obedecer las leyes de cierre de emergencia por el coronavirus. "Es una absoluta locura en este entorno actual", dijo un alto oficial de policía. "Me asombra. Nos llamaron a este burdel porque la calle estaba muy concurrida, en un momento se convirtió en un atasco" "Es tan imprudente, es simplemente ridículo ", dijo. Tanto el negocio como una escort fueron multados, dijo Patton, y agregó que las personas que bebían en la calle y conducían alrededor también han sido penalizadas.
| etiquetas: curioso , ocio , coronavirus , australia , prostitución , cuarentena
"I find that quite astounding really. Even if they weren't, they were aware they weren't an essential service. The reality is to have that contact with people where you have a traffic jam of people queuing up, we shouldn't be having contact with anyone. It's just ridiculous."
