The Corinth Canal is a canal that connects the Gulf of Corinth with the Saronic Gulf in the Aegean Sea. It cuts through the narrow Isthmus of Corinth and separates,the Peloponnese from the Greek mainland, arguably making the peninsula an island. Cavaron el canal a través del Istmo al nivel del mar; No se emplean cerraduras. Tiene 6,4 kilómetros de longitud y sólo 21,4 metros de ancho. Fue construido por el ingeniero húngaro István Türr (1825-1908). Bajo los proyectos de Ferdinand de Lesseps, que recogían el antiguo trazado de Nerón