Arzobispo de Oviedo, Sanz Montes: «Yo hablo de la vida y quienes están con la muerte estarán disgustados»

El arzobispo de Oviedo defiende su polémica homilía del Día de Asturias y recuerda que él no habla «en clave política, sino pastoral» rel: www.meneame.net/story/arzobispo-oviedo-siembra-otra-polemica-ya-quisie , www.meneame.net/story/ir-misa-arzobispo-asturias-como-ir-mitin-abascal

Lonnegan #5 Lonnegan *
Yo solo quiero aclarar que este tipo es el Obispo de Oviedo por designación, no es asturiano. Por si había dudas.
#3 rubentotal *
Hay gente que no quiere oír en las homilías de los niños que pasan hambre en España, cómo debería aumentar el gasto social, qué deberíamos acoger a más refugiados e incluso reducir la contaminación y el consumo que tantas vidas están costando :roll:
manuelpepito #2 manuelpepito
Mucho hablar de la vida, pero cuando nacen pobres o discapacitados por ellos se pueden morir del asco
#6 wasdf *
#2 Todo lo que había que decir sobre esto ya lo dijo George Carlin.

"They’re all in favor of the unborn. They will do anything for the unborn. But once you’re born, you’re on your own. Pro-life conservatives are obsessed with the fetus from conception to nine months. After that, they don’t want to know about you. They don’t want to hear from you. No nothing. No neonatal care, no day care, no head start, no school lunch, no food stamps, no

vicus. #1 vicus.
Y acabó gritando..A mí La Legión!!
Sure #4 Sure
Lo que defiende estos caras es la buena vida a costa de los demás, no nos confundamos...
