Alcalde de Nueva York: trasladaremos presupuesto policial a servicios sociales [ENG]

Esta mañana nos hemos comprometido a mover recursos del Departamento de Policía de Nueva York a servicios sociales y para la juventud como parte de nuestro presupuesto ciudadano. Nuestra juventud necesita no necesita ser vigilada, sino “alcanzada”. Podemos hacer esto y mantener nuestra ciudad segura. Castellano www.univision.com/local/nueva-york-wxtv/bill-de-blasio-promete-transfe

nueva york policía , nypd bill de blasio , presupuesto nyc
3 comentarios
noexisto #1 noexisto
He visto antes el tuit que la noticia que es más completa. Si lo he dejado es por la fuente directa. Es una promesa pero tal y como la describe el envío en castellano o la cumple o sale por patas (en mi opinión)
Wir0s #2 Wir0s
#1 Pues la mayoría de americanos no están de acuerdo. Reformas si, pero abolición o reducción? Al contrario

For instance, few people support calls to abolish or defund the police: 9 in 10 black, white and Hispanic Americans oppose reducing the number of police officers in their community—and a third say their community needs more officers

www.cato.org/blog/americans-agree-policing-reform
#3 pagaza
#2 sera gracioso luego cuando la polivia trabaje menos y la sensacion de inseguridad suba.
