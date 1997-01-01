La conversión de Bilbao en una potencia turística internacional parece no tener límites. La última prueba proviene de Airbnb, que cifra en un 400% el incremento de las reservas de viviendas turísticas en la ciudad, que se coloca así en segunda posición mundial solo por detrás de Milwaukee, que en 2020 será la sede de la convención del Partido Demócrata.
El joserra guarda su estilo cutre, por que es pequeño y esta en Un canton.
Sino ya hubieran hecho un Bertiz, o un Egun Montaditoak
402% YoY increase
Bilbao’s transformation from rust belt city to flourishing culture hub is truly remarkable. The city’s Frank Gehry-designed Guggenheim Museum put Bilbao on the map when it opened back in 1997. Since then the Basque city has been on an ever upward ascent, winning the European City of the Year in 2018. Visitors to the area are rewarded with a lively dining scene, breathtaking architecture and an unforgettable cityscape. Next year, Bilbao will also become a top destination for sports fans: it’s one of the host cities of Europe’s most beloved soccer competition.