"Agarra-coños" Trump acusa a "pedófilo" Joe Biden

Donald trump ha compartido un tweet en el que se tilda de pedófilo a su rival político Joe Biden. "Podemos jugar al mismo juego" dice el mensaje retuiteado. Anteriormente Trump ha llamado Creepy Biden a su oponente en numerosas ocasiones, por las interacciones de éste con mujeres y niñas. Sin embargo, ahora prefiere llamarlo 'Joe Hiden' al acusarlo de esconderse y rehuir los debates.

‘Pussy grabber’ Donald Trump shares tweet falsely accusing Joe Biden of being a ‘pedo’

Donald Trump has shared a tweet falsely branding his election rival Joe Biden a ‘pedo.’ The President of the United States shared the post made by a fan calling herself ‘Conservative Girl’ on Tuesday morning. It featured a gif – animated image – taken in 2015 of then Vice President Biden with former US defense secretary Ash Carter’s wife Stephanie.

---------------------------------------------

El…   » ver todo el comentario
menéame