10 animales aterradores que son (en su mayoría) inofensivos  

El mundo animal está lleno de depredadores y bichos espeluznantes de pesadilla , pero hay algunas criaturas de aspecto aterrador que no merecen una reputación tan temible. Algunos de estos animales dan miedo por su enorme tamaño, mientras que otros tienen dientes o colmillos afilados. Sin embargo, todos estos animales son en su mayoría inofensivos para los humanos, siempre y cuando no los pille por sorpresa.

Ser_Indigno #1 Ser_Indigno
>recuerde esta práctica mnemotécnica: «rojo junto al negro es un amigo de Jack; rojo junto al amarillo matará a un compañero».

Esta mierda no rima...
2
#2 crg
#1 En inglés sería algo como "red near black is a friend of jack, red near yellow will kill a fellow"
5
asfaltaplayas #4 asfaltaplayas
#2 Asi es es una regla para saber de qué serpientes debes alejarte mucho y de cuales alejarte muchísimo
Experts now recognize that coloration patterns and common mnemonics which people use to identify the deadly coral snake are not 100% reliable. Some coral snakes do not have the typical banding colors or patterns.[3] Examples of unreliable mnemonics commonly used for North American coral snakes:

"Red'n Yellow Deadly Fellow, Red'n Black Friend of Jack" "Red on yellow kills a fellow. Red on black, venom lack." or "Red touches black, it’s a friend of Jack. Red touches yellow, it’s bad for a fellow." or "Red touches yellow, you're a dead fellow. Red touches black, you're okay Jack."[4][5]
2
#3 crg
El aye-aye siempre me ha recordado a Zed, de Loca Academia de Policía.
1
acarazo #6 acarazo
Los buitres son carroñeros hasta que no hay carroña y se vuelven depredadores.
0
#5 weissy
Entiendo que ninguno es australiano
0

menéame