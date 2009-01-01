George Soros: Necesitamos que china participe en el Nuevo Orden Mundial para que apoye si creación

Portada
#4 Sí, he visto como un minuto del principio y luego trocitos buscando la entrevista a Soros, que efectivamente dice lo del titular. Es una entrevista de 2009. Soros responde a una pregunta respecto a qué acuerdos debería intentar perseguir Obama (en aquel entonces presidente) en su visita a China.
La respuesta de Soros viene a decir que hay que involucrar a China y crear ese nuevo orden en el que China tenga la representación y el peso que se merece en las instituciones y las decisiones, porque no se sienten parte de ellas.
FT: What sort of a financial deal should Obama be seeking to strike when he travels to China next month?
GS: I think this would be time because you really need to bring China into the creation of a new world order, a financial world order. They are kind of reluctant members of the IMF. They play along, but they don’t make much of a contribution because it’s not their institution. Their share is not commensurate …their voting rights are not commensurate to their weight, so I think you need a new world order that China has to be part of the process of creating it and they have to buy in.
Transcripción completa (pongo espacio antes del .com):
ft .com/content/6e2dfb82-c018-11de-aed2-00144feab49a
