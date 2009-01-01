Estamos desarrollando esta nueva version. Puedes volver a la anterior versión de Menéame.

George Soros: Necesitamos que china participe en el Nuevo Orden Mundial para que apoye si creación

Declaraciones de Soros afirmando que necesitan que China apoye el nuevo orden mundial, participando en su creación. 5:45

#4 Sí, he visto como un minuto del principio y luego trocitos buscando la entrevista a Soros, que efectivamente dice lo del titular. Es una entrevista de 2009. Soros responde a una pregunta respecto a qué acuerdos debería intentar perseguir Obama (en aquel entonces presidente) en su visita a China.

La respuesta de Soros viene a decir que hay que involucrar a China y crear ese nuevo orden en el que China tenga la representación y el peso que se merece en las instituciones y las decisiones, porque no se sienten parte de ellas.


FT: What sort of a financial deal should Obama be seeking to strike when he travels to China next month?

GS: I think this would be time because you really need to bring China into the creation of a new world order, a financial world order. They are kind of reluctant members of the IMF. They play along, but they don’t make much of a contribution because it’s not their institution. Their share is not commensurate …their voting rights are not commensurate to their weight, so I think you need a new world order that China has to be part of the process of creating it and they have to buy in.

Transcripción completa (pongo espacio antes del .com):
ft .com/content/6e2dfb82-c018-11de-aed2-00144feab49a

#8 así es, y el video habla de reptiles o reptilianos?
O lo dicen los que insultan?
O los que insultan, como tú, no tienen ni puta idea del contenido, y hablan con la soberbia de los ignorantes.
No sé si denunciar tu comentario, o reirme un poco más de ti.

#10 ¿De qué cojones me estás hablando?

#13 te cito:
"Vaya puta mierda de vídeo para imbéciles."

#15 Pues al final lo has confirmado

#18 aquí estáis, dando por cierto el titular de la noticia.

Vaya puta mierda de vídeo para imbéciles.

#2 toda la razón.
La pregunta, que quiere decir Soros en esas declaraciones?
Porque eso es real.

SkaWorld

#4 Que los reptilianos son de Fanta mas que de Kas

#2 imbéciles aquellos insultan, porque Dios les espera en el Reino de los Cielos

#9 dónde está la fiesta? Salir y emborracharse a golpe de lunes es maravilloso

George Soros, mayúsculas y minúsculas mal colocadas, faltas de ortografía...
Esto promete

Soros.

que alguien defina "Nuevo Orden Mundial"

#12 hay dos tipos, la definición conspiranoica.
Y la que dicen los ricos estos.
La primera habla de crear un gobierno mundial.
La segunda habla del nuevo orden pero jamás han dicho para que.

Y con una Europa débil las premisas sociales pasarían a un plano irrelevante...

Claro, como si a china le interesara mezclarse con cara palidas.
Dos guerras del opio son suficientes.

#7 pues hombre, el banco de China compró acciones de los Rothschild.... No sé si es mezclarse...

Me reafirmo.

Información impresionante sobre relaciones internacionales entre Blackstone y China

¿Era importante destacar que Soros es de familia judía? ¿Estamos volviendo a las conspiraciones judeomasonicas?

#22 No a lo primero. Si a lo segundo. Y para que lo segundo funcione entonces si a lo primero.

En el nuevo orden mundial no se podrán sacar fotos a los carteles de los negocios:

