EEUU salta otra línea roja y entrega bombas planeadoras a Ucrania

Washington prepara otro nuevo paquete armamentístico que incluye las bombas GLSDB para atacar la logística rusa.

Politica
Sobre política y políticos.
Comentarios

OrialCon_Darkness

Pues nada, si la cosa escala, antes de reventar toda europa, que lancen unos buenos pepinos a usa al menos nos podremos reír un poco mientras morimos lentamente

Error, Rusia habló de misiles de largo alcance y los GLSDB no son misiles.
Charles_Dexter_Ward

xyria

#1 No debe ser de pago en tanto en cuanto yo pude leer toda la noticia sin problemas. Ni siquiera un triste aviso.

tul

#6 las glsdb estas tampoco es que vayan a estar operativas mañana, del enlace de la wiki:
However, since the weapon is not part of the U.S. military inventory and can't be launched from current Ukrainian equipment, it is estimated it could take up to nine months for Boeing and the U.S. government to agree on the terms of the contract and perform necessary retrofits on ground launchers
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ground_Launched_Small_Diameter_Bomb

Fibergrann

EEUU está usando la táctica del salami.

Quieren probar todo su arsenal

OrialCon_Darkness

#2 menos los abrams, que ya si eso se les espera en ucrania para finales de este año, mejor destruir el armamento europeo primero, no sea que Putin se ponga tontorrón y les ataque a ellos.

