Hace 9 meses | Por NullusSum a newsthump.com
"¿Qué bombarderos?" - La valiente historia real de los "anti-Blitzers" de la Segunda Guerra Mundial que se enfrentaron al engaño de los bombardeos del gobierno

Durante 1940 y 1941, un gran número de británicos cumplió con las órdenes de apagón del gobierno para protegerse del llamado "Blitz". Sin embargo, hubo un valiente grupo de librepensadores que habían hecho su propia investigación y se dieron cuenta de que el bombardeo fue un engaño perpetrado por el gobierno para hacer que la gente apagara las luces. "Solo tienes que mirar hacia el cielo, no hay bombarderos allí", explicó el prominente anti-blitzer Simon Williams en una entrevista de archivo.

Comentarios

NullusSum
autor
editado

Como podéis los antivacunas no tienen nada de original. Ya durante la SGM había gente que negaba los bombardeos (en 1940 es la Batalla de Inglaterra) pese a haberlos sufrido ya en la Primera Guerra Mundial.

Ya veis que los amates de la LIVERTAZ no tienen nada de nuevo. Ya había gente que prefería la cerveza a vivir hace 80 años.

insulabarataria
editado

#1 que la noticia no está mal y estoy de acuerdo con lo que quiere denunciar, pero para que nadie se lleve a engaño...

NewsThump is a satirical and spoof news website, taking a daily swipe at current affairs from the UK and around the world. It is published and owned by Thump Publishing Limited.
We aim to be equal opportunity piss-takers and have no particular affiliation or political preference. It is our stated aim to mock absolutely everyone, eventually.

NullusSum
autor

#2

¡coño! me la he colado a mí mismo por no comprobar.
aadmin ¿se puede cerrar/descartar?

diedvalar

Es una web rollo El Mundo Today...

NullusSum
autor

Olvidaos de la noticia, que pensé que era cierta (si me hubiera dado cuenta la habría etiquetado como HUMOR)

He pedido el cierre en la fisgona.

bitman

#5 ya se me estaba hinchando la vena del cuello

Priorat

¿Por qué? La lección, satírica, es la misma.

