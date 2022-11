Publicado hace 17 minutos por onaj a gizmodo.com.au

Every now and again I’m reminded of ‘Google Glass’, Google’s attempt at spearheading the augmented reality market by pushing a videogame-like heads-up display at a consumer level. For many, it was the first mainstream introduction to smart glasses.



This made me think of all the developments happening in the smart glasses world, so let’s check in with some major projects and see where we’re at.