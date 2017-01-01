Portada
Publicado hace 1 hora por Vlemix
El yerno de Putin resultó ser Zelensky

El yerno de Putin resultó ser Zelensky

Según una investigación del diario alemán Der Spiegel, la hija de Putin Katerina Tikhonova y Zelensky tienen una hija nacida en 2017. Tikhonova aparentemente rompió el mismo año con su exmarido, el magnate petrolero Kiril Shalimov.

Comentarios

koe

al final será hijo de Julio Iglesias... es más fácil que lo otro

#4 Yo diría que nieto.

Hombre, es habitual querer ver muerto al yerno, pero el suegro se lo ha tomado demasiado en serio
La película se llama los padres de ella...

Vlemix
Qué fuerte de verda theguardian.com

EGraf

#1 más que fuerte, sensacionalista:
Unrelated to the Ukrainian president of the same surname, 52-year-old Igor Zelensky was an internationally feted dancer before he became artistic director of the Bayerisches Staatsballet in 2016. He stepped down from his role on 4 April citing “private family reasons”, having failed to react to calls to condemn Putin’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

que vamos, tiene el mismo apellido pero no está relacionado con el presidente ucraniano.

JesusMaeztu
#7 #1 Meneame a la altura del Sálvame de Luxe

Esto tiene que llegar a portada

#7 El titular es de vergüenza.

Sawyer76
Salsa rosa o Sálvame

Deviance
Entonces si a el que no les gusta los soldados nazis les llaman "Putinejo", a Zelenski hay que llamarle... "Putinijo"?. 😂 😂 😂 😂

Socavador

Ah coño. ahora entiendo el porqué de la guerra.

Mis onces

spirito
