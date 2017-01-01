El yerno de Putin resultó ser Zelensky

Portada
Hombre, es habitual querer ver muerto al yerno, pero el suegro se lo ha tomado demasiado en serio
La película se llama los padres de ella...
#1 más que fuerte, sensacionalista:
Unrelated to the Ukrainian president of the same surname, 52-year-old Igor Zelensky was an internationally feted dancer before he became artistic director of the Bayerisches Staatsballet in 2016. He stepped down from his role on 4 April citing “private family reasons”, having failed to react to calls to condemn Putin’s war of aggression in Ukraine.
que vamos, tiene el mismo apellido pero no está relacionado con el presidente ucraniano.