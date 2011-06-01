Wimbledon permitirá usar ropa interior oscura a las mujeres durante su ciclo menstrual

Portada
#3 Tocate los cojones, que te indignas antes de tiempo...
1) Competitors must be dressed in suitable tennis attire that is almost entirely white* and this applies from the point at which the player enters the court surround.
2) White does not include off white or cream.
3) There should be no solid mass or panel of colouring*. A single trim of colour around the neckline and around the cuff of the sleeves is acceptable but must be no wider than one centimetre (10mm).
4) Colour contained within patterns will be measured as if it is a solid mass of colour and should be within the one centimetre (10mm) guide. Logos formed by variations of material or patterns are not acceptable.
5) The back of a shirt, dress, tracksuit top or sweater must be completely white
6) Shorts, skirts and tracksuit bottoms must be completely white except for a single trim of colour down the outside seam no wider than one centimetre (10mm).
7) Caps (including the underbill), headbands, bandanas, wristbands and socks must be completely white except for a single trim of colour no wider than one centimetre (10mm).
8/ Shoes must be almost entirely white. Soles and laces must be completely white. Large manufacturers’ logos are not encouraged. The grass court shoes must adhere to the Grand Slam rules. In particular shoes with pimples around the outside of the toes shall not be permitted. The foxing around the toes must be smooth.
9) Any undergarments that either are or can be visible during play (including due to perspiration) must also be completely white except for a single trim of colour no wider than one centimetre (10mm), except female players who are allowed to wear solid, mid/dark-coloured undershorts provided they are no longer than their shorts or skirt.
10) Medical supports and equipment should be white if possible but may be coloured if absolutely necessary. A more relaxed dress code operates at the Aorangi Park practice courts.
*Exception provided for female players who are allowed to wear solid, mid/dark-coloured undershorts provided they are no longer than their shorts or skirt.
Esas normas era PARA TODO EL MUNDO, ahora se han cambiado para ellas, pero oye, que todo es machismo
#9 Ah, no sabía que los hombres también tienen la regla y vestir de blanco o tonos claros les genera un problema ...
#9 Joder, pues claro que me indigno. ¿Qué normas son esas PARA TODO EL MUNDO que obvian una realidad biológica para la mitad de los competidores? Han tenido que hacer una excepción para las mujeres porque las normas no estaban pensadas para quienes tienen la regla.
Eso es machismo, lo quieras ver o no.
#14 "durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial, los soldados con kilt eran inspeccionados por los sargentos usando un espejo unido a un palo, para comprobar si iban realmente con los “testículos” al aire"
Supongo que es el carácter británico, meterse a legislar y controlar esas cosas.
Me cago en todo, qué mala hostia se me acaba de poner.