Wimbledon permitirá usar ropa interior oscura a las mujeres durante su ciclo menstrual

Wimbledon permitirá usar ropa interior oscura a las mujeres durante su ciclo menstrual

 elespanol.com

El Grand Slam londinense ha rectificado en favor de las tenistas tras su prohibición contra ellas de evitar que vistan ropa interior de color oscura en 2014. A través de las diversas quejas sufridas por parte de varias jugadoras, la decisión de Wimbledon no se ha hecho esperar. Tras pensárselo durante varias semanas, finalmente, han llegado a la conclusión de que lo más justo era permitir que vistiesen de blanco, pero con ropa interior oscura

Comentarios

Delphidius

Tócate los cojones. Es que es para decirles a esos quienes sean que les doy permiso yo para ponerse calzoncillos negros. Y luego que si no hay machismo y que si lis fiministis mimimimi.
Me cago en todo, qué mala hostia se me acaba de poner.

Wir0s
editado

#3 Tocate los cojones, que te indignas antes de tiempo...

1) Competitors must be dressed in suitable tennis attire that is almost entirely white* and this applies from the point at which the player enters the court surround.

2) White does not include off white or cream.

3) There should be no solid mass or panel of colouring*. A single trim of colour around the neckline and around the cuff of the sleeves is acceptable but must be no wider than one centimetre (10mm).

4) Colour contained within patterns will be measured as if it is a solid mass of colour and should be within the one centimetre (10mm) guide. Logos formed by variations of material or patterns are not acceptable.

5) The back of a shirt, dress, tracksuit top or sweater must be completely white

6) Shorts, skirts and tracksuit bottoms must be completely white except for a single trim of colour down the outside seam no wider than one centimetre (10mm).

7) Caps (including the underbill), headbands, bandanas, wristbands and socks must be completely white except for a single trim of colour no wider than one centimetre (10mm).

8/ Shoes must be almost entirely white. Soles and laces must be completely white. Large manufacturers’ logos are not encouraged. The grass court shoes must adhere to the Grand Slam rules. In particular shoes with pimples around the outside of the toes shall not be permitted. The foxing around the toes must be smooth.

9) Any undergarments that either are or can be visible during play (including due to perspiration) must also be completely white except for a single trim of colour no wider than one centimetre (10mm), except female players who are allowed to wear solid, mid/dark-coloured undershorts provided they are no longer than their shorts or skirt.

10) Medical supports and equipment should be white if possible but may be coloured if absolutely necessary. A more relaxed dress code operates at the Aorangi Park practice courts.

*Exception provided for female players who are allowed to wear solid, mid/dark-coloured undershorts provided they are no longer than their shorts or skirt.


wimbledon.com

Esas normas era PARA TODO EL MUNDO, ahora se han cambiado para ellas, pero oye, que todo es machismo

Senaibur
editado

#9 Ah, no sabía que los hombres también tienen la regla y vestir de blanco o tonos claros les genera un problema ...

Gru

#10 Esa respuesta no tiene ningún sentido. No entiendo el

CC #9

Senaibur

#12 pues, si después de haber leído los dos mensajes, no le encuentras sentido ni entiendes el emoticono, no puedo ayudarte.

Delphidius

#9 Joder, pues claro que me indigno. ¿Qué normas son esas PARA TODO EL MUNDO que obvian una realidad biológica para la mitad de los competidores? Han tenido que hacer una excepción para las mujeres porque las normas no estaban pensadas para quienes tienen la regla.

Eso es machismo, lo quieras ver o no.

Gru

#16 #imgrc=B-OAzQ9atF49KM" target="_blank" class="content-link external" style="color: rgb(227, 86, 20)">google.com

jonolulu

¿Y cómo van a comprobar que tienen la regla y no incumplen sus estúpidas normas?

E

#6 va a ir el rey a mirarles el Tampax

P

¿Y si eres hombre y tienes una almorrana salvaje que sangra?

porcorosso

#14

e

#14 "durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial, los soldados con kilt eran inspeccionados por los sargentos usando un espejo unido a un palo, para comprobar si iban realmente con los “testículos” al aire"
escribirporaficion.blogspot.com

Supongo que es el carácter británico, meterse a legislar y controlar esas cosas.

E

Siempre he pensado que obligar a ponerse faltas por obligación es machista.

ChukNorris

Que permisivos y magnánimos, un gesto que les honra. Alabado sea Wimbledon.

ElPerroSeLlamabaMisTetas

Nunca entenderé como los jugadores nunca han protestado con eso de ir de blanco por cojones

M

Yo diría que el titular está mal redactado

e

El quería ser el tampax, no mirar si llevaban tampax

MoñecoTeDrapo

Que no se entere Chicho Terremoto

Ramsay_Bolton

controlar las bragas de las jugadoras es de lo mas idiota que he visto. que jueguen comodas, y punto.

