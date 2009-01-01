Portada
Ucrania: abundancia de armas para alimentar nuevos conflictos en el mundo (FR)

Si hay un conflicto bélico en el mundo, o un grupo del crimen organizado, que pueda sacudir repentinamente las instituciones, busquen al traficante de armas ucraniano detrás de estos hechos. Esta nación, que no ha sido capaz de producir ningún servicio, ninguna industria avanzada -que no sea el armamentismo, precisamente- para asegurar su prosperidad, ha hecho del tráfico de armas una especialidad desde el siglo XIX.

Comentarios

Verdaderofalso

Lo que ya han avisado varías veces desde varios medios y fuerzas de seguridad

Por ejemplo, las armas vendidas en el contexto de los conflictos en la República Democrática del Congo y Angola en 2009 (Estados entonces bajo embargo por la ONU) se realizaron a través de la flota “Ukrainian Cargo Airways”, propiedad del Ministerio de Defensa.
En castellano: www-francesoir-fr.translate.goog

thorin

Normal, la industria fue desarrollada en la época de la URSS y no se iban a deshacer de ella.

"Ukraine's defense industry was a major part of the Soviet defense industry, responsible for 30% of Soviet defense production and 40% of its scientific research.[6] Most Soviet ICBMs were actually built at the Yuzhmash plant in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro.[7] Russia's only aircraft carrier was also built in the Ukrainian SSR, as well as a number of other Russian military ships.

At the time Ukraine declared independence in 1991, the country had 1,840 defense enterprises and research centers that employed close to 2.7 million people.[6] A number of facilities had unique capabilities such as shipbuilding and missile production."

Pero ahora parece que no es tan importante:

"Since the 2014 start of the war in Donbas, Ukraine's military industry focused more on its internal arms market and started to export significantly fewer abroad"

"Ukraine's share in the world arms market was 2.7% in 2009-2014 and in 2014-2018 1.3%."

en.m.wikipedia.org

tiopio

Otra muesca en la cacha de la pistola de Putin.

