TW: El economista Jim Cramer se enfada con el Financial Times por no dar credibilidad a una de sus previsiones

Portada
mis comunidades
otras secciones
El FT ya se disculpó ayer, a pesar de que Jim Cramer no es más que un payaso televisivo. Sus "previsiones" son menos fiables que el horóscopo
In a previous Alphaville post we may have implied that Jim Cramer’s peak-inflation call was a reverse indicator for our readers. We regret the error. It was not our intention to give Cramer’s opinions any credence whatsoever.
Today we learned that US consumer prices rose 8.5 per cent in July from last year. That is, manifestly, lower than the 9.1-per-cent reading from June.
Based on this single data point, and having now accepted that the core measure of CPI is likely to prove more transient than a CNBC presenter’s umbrage, we pledge to never again try to predict “peak Jim Cramer”.
(No me permite enlazar al FT indicando que "EL SERVIDOR TIENE APLICADO UN BAN", así, en mayúsculas)
Las previsiones de Cramer con Tesla han sido para hacer una peli de risa.
Cuando estaba a 22 dólares, recomendó a los inversores reducir pérdidas y vender. Y llegó a más de mil dólares, y uno o dos Split.
Un genio.