Hace 1 hora
Publicado hace 1 hora

TW: El economista Jim Cramer se enfada con el Financial Times por no dar credibilidad a una de sus previsiones

 twitter.com

El pasado mes de julio, en su columna de Alphaville, el diario británico soltaba un chascarrillo sobre el famoso analista para analizar la inflación de EEUU. “Jim Cramer dice que la inflación ha tocado techo, lo que nos lleva a preocuparnos de que no sea así”, contaba. La ironía y la flema británica del FT se ha desbordado con su respuesta. “Lamentamos el error, no era nuestra intención dar crédito alguno a las opiniones de Cramer”

Comentarios

devilinside

Cualquiera sabe más que los economistas

50 trabajadores palestinos expulsados de un autobús después de que 3 colonos rechazaran viajar con no judíos
50 trabajadores palestinos expulsados de un autobús después de que 3 colonos rechazaran viajar con no judíos
Unregistered
editado

El FT ya se disculpó ayer, a pesar de que Jim Cramer no es más que un payaso televisivo. Sus "previsiones" son menos fiables que el horóscopo



 In a previous Alphaville post we may have implied that Jim Cramer’s peak-inflation call was a reverse indicator for our readers. We regret the error. It was not our intention to give Cramer’s opinions any credence whatsoever.



Today we learned that US consumer prices rose 8.5 per cent in July from last year. That is, manifestly, lower than the 9.1-per-cent reading from June.



Based on this single data point, and having now accepted that the core measure of CPI is likely to prove more transient than a CNBC presenter’s umbrage, we pledge to never again try to predict “peak Jim Cramer”.





(No me permite enlazar al FT indicando que "EL SERVIDOR TIENE APLICADO UN BAN", así, en mayúsculas)

P

Las previsiones de Cramer con Tesla han sido para hacer una peli de risa.



Cuando estaba a 22 dólares, recomendó a los inversores reducir pérdidas y vender. Y llegó a más de mil dólares, y uno o dos Split.



Un genio.

La vida en Afganistán un año después de la vuelta de los talibanes: &quot;Golpean a las niñas solo por sonreír&quot;
La vida en Afganistán un año después de la vuelta de los talibanes: "Golpean a las niñas solo por sonreír"
kastanedowski

Claro, el Financial Times sabe mas que los economistas

V 0
K 10