Y Hitler y su entorno parecían una familia "normal" en las grabaciones del nido del águila...
Esto para los que creen que los camarereos en EEUU están "sobreexplotados" y que reciben bajos salarios y luego no se pueden jubilar:
In peak season, on those days we'd see around 300 people, each server could easily go home with around $150 cash, with a select few earning much more from certain members known to be particularly generous.
Those members would hand out hundreds for caring for them and their families for the day. The largest tip I ever received was $800, and the largest tip I ever saw was $1200 to another server on Easter Sunday.
Comentarios
Y Hitler y su entorno parecían una familia "normal" en las grabaciones del nido del águila...
Esto para los que creen que los camarereos en EEUU están "sobreexplotados" y que reciben bajos salarios y luego no se pueden jubilar:
In peak season, on those days we'd see around 300 people, each server could easily go home with around $150 cash, with a select few earning much more from certain members known to be particularly generous.
Those members would hand out hundreds for caring for them and their families for the day. The largest tip I ever received was $800, and the largest tip I ever saw was $1200 to another server on Easter Sunday.