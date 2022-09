Publicado hace 1 hora por Pumbyx a endeavouros.com

Written by Dalto. Full transparency on the GRUB issue Since the recent grub issue has impacted a lot of people, we wanted to provide full transparency based on the information we have so far. The issue After updating to grub 2.06.r322 many users reported that their machines could fail to boot or booted directly into the BIOS or another OS.