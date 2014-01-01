Portada
#1 quien les ha visto y quién les ve.
De revolucionarios a defender a un régimen ultranacionalista que ha financiado a la extrema derecha europea, con la que es bastante afín ideológicamente.
Most of the people from Natalia Popko’s neighborhood in Mariupol supported the Russians when Vladimir V. Putin ordered his forces to invade Ukraine on Feb 24. Even when the bombs started falling and they had to start sleeping in their basements, they blamed their travails on the “Nazis” from Kyiv, she said.
“Then they ran out of food, and there was no more water or gas or electricity,” Ms. Popko, 37, said. This changed their minds about the benefits of Russian rule over Mariupol, she said. She said she was one of the few in her neighborhood who supported the Ukrainians.
[...]
Mariupol, a port in Ukraine’s south on the Sea of Azov, is a largely Russian-speaking city. Some of the evacuees said they had once been ambivalent about some of the more enthusiastic displays of Ukrainian national pride that have become common throughout the country since 2014, when Russia snatched away the Crimean Peninsula and instigated a separatist war in the east.
But the war has changed their minds.
“I was getting tired of all the Ukrainian flags and the vyshyvanka,” said a 32-year-old evacuee named Aleksandr, referring to the traditional Ukrainian embroidered shirts. “But after all of this with Russia, seeing my own native flag flying, it’s like I’ve returned home.”
Citando lo que nos sale del culo. Y este es el tipo que critica el sesgo de la prensa en la cobertura de la invasión de Ucrania.