Portada
Hace 9 horas | Por HackerRuso a cnsnews.com
Publicado hace 9 horas por HackerRuso a cnsnews.com
Ron Paul y Tulsi Gabbard intervendrán en un mitin contra la guerra en Washington (EN) .

Ron Paul y Tulsi Gabbard intervendrán en un mitin contra la guerra en Washington (EN) .

 cnsnews.com

El domingo 19, Ron Paul (republicano de Texas) y Tulsi Gabbard (demócrata de Hawai) hablarán en la manifestación "Furia contra la máquina de guerra" en el Lincoln Memorial de Washington, D.C., y pedirán una larga lista de objetivos contra la guerra, como detener el armamento de Ucrania y negociar un acuerdo de paz.

Etiquetas

DE3C548D-E347-406A-A60F-E6BBD322CAB7 30 23
Comunidad destacada de hoy
communty actualidad
Actualidad
Actualidad y sociedad
actualidad

Comentarios

Abril20

Parece que el mundo se mueve, ya era hora.

comment_37820650 media
V 5
K 85
Kasterot

#1 díselo a Úrsula, que ahora vamos a poner dinero en conjunto por qué nos hemos gastado todas las balas y haciendo compra conjunta nos hacen oferta y asi podremos fabricar más y darle más a zelensky

V 1
K 18
D
editado

#1 Ron Paul es un republicano que abandera el mensaje pacifista / antisistema en el área derechista del terreno político.
En resumen, lo que los izquierdistas de pro denominan un "facha".

V 0
K 10
Abril20

#14 ¿Y? Un facha no puede estar en contra de una guerra, creo que facha en la OTAN, bueno, es una organización terrorista, y mira como la apoyan.

V 1
K 27
D

#22 Supuestamente se opone al intervencionismo militar de EEUU en general. Y también al malabarismo financiero que domina la economía useña (y la nuestra).

V 1
K 20
cocolisto

¡OTAN no, bases fuera!

V 1
K 37
ur_quan_master

#10 Enseguida se ponen con eso.
Como si la política energética fuera de soberanía española.

V 1
K 31
La investigación por las mascarillas del hermano de Ayuso que Casado destapó sigue viva un año después
La investigación por las mascarillas del hermano de Ayuso que Casado destapó sigue viva un año después
ur_quan_master

#7 ¿ energías renovables como el GNL traído del otro lado del océano?

V 1
K 31
m

#8: Electricidad solar y eólica española.

V 0
K 12
Priorat

Los que están en contra de la guerra provocada por la invasión de Ucrania, pidiendo dejar el pueblo de Ucrania sólo son unos fariseos.
Una cosa estar en contra de la guerra y otra es estar a favor de dejar al debil en manos de un matón.

V 2
K 29
s
editado

Que alguien le diga a Abril20 (de 1889) que Ron Paul es un dinosaurio al que nadie hace caso, y que, cuando preguntas en el partido demócrata quien es Tulsi Gabbard, la respuesta suele ser: "Tulsi... ¿quién?".

Se lo diría yo mismo, pero me tiene en el ignore, y este no lee y responde a la gente que tiene en el ignore, a diferencia de manbobi.

HackerRusoHackerRuso, un consejo. Noticias del estilo "dos mindundis que solían ser famosos van a una manifestación en Washington" os hacen parecer desesperados. Si no soy capaces de encontrar un avance ruso de 3Km que podáis presentar como una victoria, Intentad otra cosa.

V 2
K 28
HackerRuso
autor
editado

#5 avance? Que es eso?

V 0
K 19
s

#17 ¡Oh, Dios mío! ¡Unos tipos con pasamontañas han retirado una bandera ucraniana de un edificio delante de unas cámaras! ¡Paren las rotativas! ¡Rusia ha ganado la guerra!



De verdad, te doy un consejo para evitar que parezcas desesperado, y tú decides hacer lo contrario, y parecer todavía más desesperado. ¡Qué van a pensar tus jefes de ti!

Empiezas a preocuparme. Tus jefes no son la clase de gente que perdona la incompetencia (excepto entre ellos). Por favor, intenta evitar los pisos altos y las ventanas durante un tiempo. Lo último que querría es que te pasara algo malo.

V 0
K 7
HackerRuso
autor

#18 mira! Parece que han llegado nuevos chips de lavadora!

V 0
K 19
s
editado

#19 Hombre, es normal, con la cantidad de lavadoras que tus chicos han robado de Ucrania. Lo que no entiendo es por qué roban también retretes. No les veo utilidad militar. Quizá me lo puedas explicar tú.

Pero me temo que la has vuelto a cagar. Mostrarme que la campaña para forzar a los Ucranianos a rendirse a base de dejar a civiles sin luz bombardeando centrales eléctricas sigue con su éxito acostumbrado... me temo que no es un gran triunfo.

¿No tienes algo mejor? ¿La tasa alcoholismo ha bajado un 0,02% en Perm? ¿El servicio penitenciario anuncia una reducción de gastos gracias a la disminución en el número de reclusos? ¿Algo menos patético que gastarse una millonada bombardeando objetivos civiles, para no conseguir absolutamente nada?

De verdad, me preocupas. No te acerques a una ventana si tienes otro remedio, por favor. ¡Y cámbiate de piso! Un bajo sería ideal. O mejor un entresuelo.

V 1
K 18
m
editado

El problema es que no basta con rechazar la guerra si R____ se empeña en invadir Ucrania.

V 2
K 25
ur_quan_master

#4 una vez más el simplismo como forma de manipulación.

V 1
K 31
m

#6: Yo lo que veo es que no se termina de plantear en serio una transición a las energías renovables para poder aislar en condiciones a R____ a nivel económico, por ejemplo, construyendo más conexiones eléctricas con Europa para que puedan usar menos gas r___ o mejor, abandonarlo totalmente.

V 0
K 12
Los trabajadores de la CRTVG denuncian nuevas represalias contra los que no manipulan noticias para el PP
Los trabajadores de la CRTVG denuncian nuevas represalias contra los que no manipulan noticias para el PP
Candidatas
50
meneos
actualidad Al menos 18 personas halladas muertas en un camión abandonado en Bulgaria
27
meneos
actualidad El presidente Jimmy Carter, en cuidados paliativos en su casa
33
meneos
actualidad Arrestados en Monforte un anciano por abusar de una menor y la madre por tolerarlo
49
meneos
actualidad ¿Cuántos descarrilamientos de trenes ha habido en los EEUU en 2023?
37
meneos
actualidad Militantes fascistas agreden a estudiantes en la entrada del instituto Michelangiolo en Florencia [It]
22
meneos
actualidad Colaborador de la COPE llamando prensa infecta a la prensa catalana
56
meneos
actualidad EN VIVO: Grito multitudinario en Múnich contra la Conferencia de Seguridad
23
meneos
actualidad Los líderes de las principales religiones en España arremeten conjuntamente contra las leyes del aborto y de la eutanasia
21
meneos
actualidad Reino Unido promete ser el primer país en suministrar armas de largo alcance a Ucrania
13
meneos
actualidad ‘Boti’, la «mascota» del Bierzo que se ‘cuece’ en la Oficina de Patentes de España
27
meneos
actualidad José Zaragoza en Twitter
22
meneos
actualidad "Te encerrarán en tu barrio y no podrás salir": el plan de ciudades caminables que enloquece a los conspiracionistas
Kantinero

Van a ir a la guerra para que acabe la guerra

O algo así...

V 1
K 13
onaj

Ya hay que ser hijo de la gran puta para llamar "paz" a facilitar un genocidio.

V 0
K 11
D

¿No te das cuenta de que enviar lanzagranadas y tanques al gobierno sirio puede empeorar las cosas?

V 0
K 10
s
editado

Hombre, si alguien considera a Ron Paul un facha, quizá sea porque es superracista, homófobo y un pelín antisemita:

Beginning in 1978, for more than two decades, Ron Paul – American physician, libertarian activist, congressman, and presidential candidate – published a variety of political and investment-oriented newsletters bearing his name. The content of some newsletters, which were widely deemed racist, was a source of controversy during his 1996 congressional campaign and his 2008 and 2012 presidential campaigns.

[...]

Many articles in these newsletters contained statements that were criticized as racist or homophobic. These statements include, "Given the inefficiencies of what DC laughingly calls the criminal justice system, I think we can safely assume that 95 percent of the black males in that city are semi-criminal or entirely criminal." An October 1992 article said, "even in my little town of Lake Jackson, Texas, I've urged everyone in my family to know how to use a gun in self defense... for the animals are coming."Another newsletter suggested that black activists who wanted to rename New York City in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. should instead rename it "Welfaria," "Zooville," "Rapetown," "Dirtburg," or "Lazyopolis." An article titled "The Pink House" said "I miss the closet. Homosexuals, not to speak of the rest of society, were far better off when social pressure forced them to hide their activities". Another newsletter asserted that HIV-positive homosexuals "enjoy the pity and attention that comes with being sick" and approved of the slogan "Sodomy=Death."

A number of the newsletters criticized civil rights movement activist Martin Luther King Jr., calling him a pedophile and "lying socialist satyr". These articles told readers that Paul had voted against the Martin Luther King Jr. Day federal public holiday, saying "Boy, it sure burns me to have a national holiday for that pro-communist philanderer, Martin Luther King. I voted against this outrage time and time again as a Congressman. What an infamy that Ronald Reagan approved it! We can thank him for our annual Hate Whitey Day." During the 2008 and 2012 presidential election campaigns, Paul and his supporters said that the passages denouncing King were not a reflection of Paul's own views because he considers King a "hero".

In a January 2008 article in The New Republic, James Kirchick, who studied hundreds of Paul's newsletters held at the Kenneth Spencer Research Library at the University of Kansas, and at the Wisconsin Historical Society, wrote that the newsletters "reveal decades worth of obsession with conspiracies, sympathy for the right-wing militia movement, and deeply held bigotry against blacks, Jews, and gays". The newsletters also promoted a conspiratorial attitude toward Israel. One investment letter called Israel "an aggressive, national socialist state"; a 1990 newsletter discussed the "tens of thousands of well-placed friends of Israel in all countries who are willing to work for the Mossad in their area of expertise"; one quoted a "Jewish friend" who said the 1993 World Trade Center bombing was a "setup by the Israeli Mossad".

Qué raro, alguien que está a favor de que Rusia pueda quedarse con Ucrania y expresa ideas de la extrema derecha.

V 0
K 7
La cuarta parte de Madrid es un coto privado de la Casa Real: El Pardo, 16.000 hectáreas cerradas al público
La cuarta parte de Madrid es un coto privado de la Casa Real: El Pardo, 16.000 hectáreas cerradas al público
anibaltww

Irrelevante

V 0
K 6