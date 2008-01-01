Ron Paul y Tulsi Gabbard intervendrán en un mitin contra la guerra en Washington (EN) .

Portada
mis comunidades
otras secciones
#1 díselo a Úrsula, que ahora vamos a poner dinero en conjunto por qué nos hemos gastado todas las balas y haciendo compra conjunta nos hacen oferta y asi podremos fabricar más y darle más a zelensky
#14 ¿Y? Un facha no puede estar en contra de una guerra, creo que facha en la OTAN, bueno, es una organización terrorista, y mira como la apoyan.
Que alguien le diga a Abril20 (de 1889) que Ron Paul es un dinosaurio al que nadie hace caso, y que, cuando preguntas en el partido demócrata quien es Tulsi Gabbard, la respuesta suele ser: "Tulsi... ¿quién?".
Se lo diría yo mismo, pero me tiene en el ignore, y este no lee y responde a la gente que tiene en el ignore, a diferencia de manbobi.
HackerRuso, un consejo. Noticias del estilo "dos mindundis que solían ser famosos van a una manifestación en Washington" os hacen parecer desesperados. Si no soy capaces de encontrar un avance ruso de 3Km que podáis presentar como una victoria, Intentad otra cosa.
#17 ¡Oh, Dios mío! ¡Unos tipos con pasamontañas han retirado una bandera ucraniana de un edificio delante de unas cámaras! ¡Paren las rotativas! ¡Rusia ha ganado la guerra!
De verdad, te doy un consejo para evitar que parezcas desesperado, y tú decides hacer lo contrario, y parecer todavía más desesperado. ¡Qué van a pensar tus jefes de ti!
Empiezas a preocuparme. Tus jefes no son la clase de gente que perdona la incompetencia (excepto entre ellos). Por favor, intenta evitar los pisos altos y las ventanas durante un tiempo. Lo último que querría es que te pasara algo malo.
#19 Hombre, es normal, con la cantidad de lavadoras que tus chicos han robado de Ucrania. Lo que no entiendo es por qué roban también retretes. No les veo utilidad militar. Quizá me lo puedas explicar tú.
Pero me temo que la has vuelto a cagar. Mostrarme que la campaña para forzar a los Ucranianos a rendirse a base de dejar a civiles sin luz bombardeando centrales eléctricas sigue con su éxito acostumbrado... me temo que no es un gran triunfo.
¿No tienes algo mejor? ¿La tasa alcoholismo ha bajado un 0,02% en Perm? ¿El servicio penitenciario anuncia una reducción de gastos gracias a la disminución en el número de reclusos? ¿Algo menos patético que gastarse una millonada bombardeando objetivos civiles, para no conseguir absolutamente nada?
De verdad, me preocupas. No te acerques a una ventana si tienes otro remedio, por favor. ¡Y cámbiate de piso! Un bajo sería ideal. O mejor un entresuelo.
¿No te das cuenta de que enviar lanzagranadas y tanques al gobierno sirio puede empeorar las cosas?
Hombre, si alguien considera a Ron Paul un facha, quizá sea porque es superracista, homófobo y un pelín antisemita:
Beginning in 1978, for more than two decades, Ron Paul – American physician, libertarian activist, congressman, and presidential candidate – published a variety of political and investment-oriented newsletters bearing his name. The content of some newsletters, which were widely deemed racist, was a source of controversy during his 1996 congressional campaign and his 2008 and 2012 presidential campaigns.
[...]
Many articles in these newsletters contained statements that were criticized as racist or homophobic. These statements include, "Given the inefficiencies of what DC laughingly calls the criminal justice system, I think we can safely assume that 95 percent of the black males in that city are semi-criminal or entirely criminal." An October 1992 article said, "even in my little town of Lake Jackson, Texas, I've urged everyone in my family to know how to use a gun in self defense... for the animals are coming."Another newsletter suggested that black activists who wanted to rename New York City in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. should instead rename it "Welfaria," "Zooville," "Rapetown," "Dirtburg," or "Lazyopolis." An article titled "The Pink House" said "I miss the closet. Homosexuals, not to speak of the rest of society, were far better off when social pressure forced them to hide their activities". Another newsletter asserted that HIV-positive homosexuals "enjoy the pity and attention that comes with being sick" and approved of the slogan "Sodomy=Death."
A number of the newsletters criticized civil rights movement activist Martin Luther King Jr., calling him a pedophile and "lying socialist satyr". These articles told readers that Paul had voted against the Martin Luther King Jr. Day federal public holiday, saying "Boy, it sure burns me to have a national holiday for that pro-communist philanderer, Martin Luther King. I voted against this outrage time and time again as a Congressman. What an infamy that Ronald Reagan approved it! We can thank him for our annual Hate Whitey Day." During the 2008 and 2012 presidential election campaigns, Paul and his supporters said that the passages denouncing King were not a reflection of Paul's own views because he considers King a "hero".
In a January 2008 article in The New Republic, James Kirchick, who studied hundreds of Paul's newsletters held at the Kenneth Spencer Research Library at the University of Kansas, and at the Wisconsin Historical Society, wrote that the newsletters "reveal decades worth of obsession with conspiracies, sympathy for the right-wing militia movement, and deeply held bigotry against blacks, Jews, and gays". The newsletters also promoted a conspiratorial attitude toward Israel. One investment letter called Israel "an aggressive, national socialist state"; a 1990 newsletter discussed the "tens of thousands of well-placed friends of Israel in all countries who are willing to work for the Mossad in their area of expertise"; one quoted a "Jewish friend" who said the 1993 World Trade Center bombing was a "setup by the Israeli Mossad".
Qué raro, alguien que está a favor de que Rusia pueda quedarse con Ucrania y expresa ideas de la extrema derecha.
comentarios destacados