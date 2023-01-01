Reino Unido prohíbe los "cuchillos zombis"

¿Que porcentaje de esos delitos fue cometido con cuchillos zombie?
#2 ya me respondo yo: It reveals 244 homicides in England and Wales involved sharp instruments in the year ending March 2023.
Of these, 14 involved machetes, seven involved zombie knives and three involved swords. Kitchen knives were the most common type of sharp instrument used to kill. They were used in 101 homicides.
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c0kjvnd1728o
En Reino Unido también tendrán su ración de que esto en España (UK) antes también pasaba?
Educar a la gente y evitar la miseria? Ni de coña.
Vamos a prohibir alguna estupidez, que la plebe se sienta más segura, pero de solucionar algo de verdad ni hablemos.
Al final Bukele va a tener razón
