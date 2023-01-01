Portada
Reino Unido prohíbe los "cuchillos zombis"

Los delitos cometidos con armas blancas se han duplicado en cuatro años pasando de 7.000 en 2019, a 14.000 en 2023. Han prohibido la venta de estos machetes.

Gry

¿Que porcentaje de esos delitos fue cometido con cuchillos zombie?

Gry

#2 ya me respondo yo: It reveals 244 homicides in England and Wales involved sharp instruments in the year ending March 2023.

Of these, 14 involved machetes, seven involved zombie knives and three involved swords. Kitchen knives were the most common type of sharp instrument used to kill. They were used in 101 homicides.

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c0kjvnd1728o

L

En Reino Unido también tendrán su ración de que esto en España (UK) antes también pasaba?

RojoRiojano

Educar a la gente y evitar la miseria? Ni de coña.
Vamos a prohibir alguna estupidez, que la plebe se sienta más segura, pero de solucionar algo de verdad ni hablemos.

Bixio7

Al final Bukele va a tener razón

