Reabierto el caso contra Michael Jackson

-Se me da muy bien imitar a Michael Jackson.
-¡Suelte a mi hijo!
♪ You know I'm bad, I'm bad (bad, bad)
Shamone, you know (really, really bad)
And the whole world has to answer right now
Just to tell you once again
Who's bad?... ♫
Y porque Bubbles, el chimpancé de la foto, no puede hablar ...
Y porque Bubbles, el chimpancé de la foto, no puede hablar ...