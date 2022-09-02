Putin tuvo sobre la mesa un preacuerdo con Ucrania y lo rechazó para tomar territorios

Portada
The decision to scuttle the deal coincided with Johnson’s April visit to Kyiv, during which he reportedly urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to break off talks with Russia for two key reasons: Putin cannot be negotiated with, and the West isn’t ready for the war to end.
#11 Eso fue 2-3 meses después de lo que se habla en esta noticia, que fue nada más empezar la guerra.
Una de las primeras condiciones de Putin era la cabeza de Zelenski en una pica.
Se ve que aun va a ser más duro un payaso de la tele que el uberslav sin camiseta.
comentarios destacados