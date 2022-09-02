Portada
Putin tuvo sobre la mesa un preacuerdo con Ucrania y lo rechazó para tomar territorios

En los primeros días de la invasión de Ucrania, Vladimir Putin tuvo sobre la mesa un principio de acuerdo con Kiev para parar la guerra. Pero lo apartó de un manotazo ante la expectativa de quedarse con partes del país. La agencia Reuters asegura que el enviado principal de Putin en Ucrania le dijo al líder ruso cuando comenzó la guerra que había llegado a un acuerdo provisional con Kiev. El trato satisfacía la obsesión de Rusia de que Ucrania se mantuviera fuera de la OTAN.

tiopio

Pero si me han dicho los de la quinta columna del imperialismo putinista que Putin es un angelito.

currahee
editado

#2 Cansinoooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo.

A ver, 1000 euros si pones un ejemplo de un usuario de Menéame diciendo que "Putin es un angelito".

StuartMcNight

#2 Tienes algun enlace a alguno de esos comentarios que dicen eso que afirmas?

pedrario

que rapido vienen los bots rusos a votar negativo

stints

Ahora los Putin lovers qué dicen? Qué desastre y que hartazgo de los que se creen intelectuales y defensores de la libertad y luego aprueban una invasión armada a un país sin rechistar.

PP y Vox rechazan en el Congreso los impuestos a eléctricas y bancos
The decision to scuttle the deal coincided with Johnson’s April visit to Kyiv, during which he reportedly urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to break off talks with Russia for two key reasons: Putin cannot be negotiated with, and the West isn’t ready for the war to end.

saren

#11 Eso fue 2-3 meses después de lo que se habla en esta noticia, que fue nada más empezar la guerra.

A

Loa únicos en españa que no se han enterado de la película (todavía incluso) es Podemos.

Stajanov

Fue Boris el que obligo al otro payaso a seguir la guerra.

Maddoctor

Territorio es un cóctel de vodka y ajenjo para que el que no lo sepa.

La víctima de una violación múltiple en Murcia se negó en ocho ocasiones a tener relaciones
Farton_Valenciano
editado

Bueno, que Putin quería quedarse parte de territorio ucraniano es más que sabido y por lo tanto rechazara cualquier acuerdo de paz que no implicara la cesión de territorio ucraniano, por el momento las cosas están de esta manera...

p

#6 Será para ti. La versión oficial es "desnazificar" Ucrania y hacer una misión de paz

Putin ordena misión de paz en Donetsk y Luhanks

El presidente ruso, Vladimir Putin, ha dado instrucciones al Ministerio de Defensa para que las Fuerzas Armadas rusas mantengan la paz en las Repúblicas de Donetsk y Lugansk. La Federación Rusa está introduciendo tropas en las Repúblicas populares en estos momentos.

HackerRuso

Solo por lo de Dos fuentes aseguran a la agencia Reuters

Y lo de lo apartó de un manotazo merece el voto de bulo

Kafkarudo

Con tanta propaganda no me creo nada.
¿El acuerdo que decía sobre Crimea?
Este es un punto en que ninguno de los dos bandos piensa en ceder ni un centímetro.

K

Una de las primeras condiciones de Putin era la cabeza de Zelenski en una pica.
Se ve que aun va a ser más duro un payaso de la tele que el uberslav sin camiseta.

El escandaloso vacío del escaño de Alberto Rodríguez
