La periodista de la BBC que enfrentó el pasado esclavista de su familia en el Caribe, del cual se benefició personalmente

Casi 200 años después de que sus antepasados recibieran un gran pago del gobierno británico cuando se abolió la esclavitud, la corresponsal de la BBC Laura Trevelyan viajó a Granada para descubrir cómo este sombrío legado continúa repercutiendo en la actualidad. Estamos en Granada porque, hace varios años, me enteré de mi conexión con esta isla. Cuando mi cinco veces bisabuela Louisa Simon se casó con Sir John Trevelyan en 1757, aportó al matrimonio la sociedad de su padre, comerciante en las plantaciones de caña de azúcar en Granada, que…

themarquesito
editado

No sólo la esclavitud. Laura Trevelyan es sexta nieta de Sir Charles Trevelyan, gran responsable del agravamiento de la hambruna de Irlanda.

Todos tenemos gentuza entre nuestros antepasados, dicho sea de paso. Entre los míos hay gente que ordenaba sacrificios humanos a gran escala.

tiopio
autor

#2


eldiario.es

NullusSum
editado

#2

Un gran liberal de esos que creía en el esfuerzo y el trabajo (el trabajo de los demás, claro)

#Role_in_the_Irish_Famine" target="_blank" class="content-link" style="color: rgb(227, 86, 20)">en.wikipedia.org

Though the efforts made by Trevelyan did not produce any permanent remedy to the situation, he believed that if the British Government gave Ireland all that was necessary to survive, the Irish people would come to rely on the British government instead of fixing their problems.


Further he wrote that "The real evil with which we have to contend is not the physical evil of the Famine, but the moral evil of the selfish, perverse and turbulent character of the people"

EGraf

#2 honestamente sentirse responsable de lo que hicieron tus antepasados hace 300 años es un poco idiota... ¡pero es que además estamos hablando de su tatara-tatara-tatara-tatara-tatara-abuela! Tan solo en ese nivel generacional cada uno de nosotros tiene 128 parientes directos... sigue un poco más y se va a sentir responsable del pecado original

El_Cucaracho

Aquí los tenemos en un partido político.

