La periodista de la BBC que enfrentó el pasado esclavista de su familia en el Caribe, del cual se benefició personalmente

Un gran liberal de esos que creía en el esfuerzo y el trabajo (el trabajo de los demás, claro)
Though the efforts made by Trevelyan did not produce any permanent remedy to the situation, he believed that if the British Government gave Ireland all that was necessary to survive, the Irish people would come to rely on the British government instead of fixing their problems.
Further he wrote that "The real evil with which we have to contend is not the physical evil of the Famine, but the moral evil of the selfish, perverse and turbulent character of the people"
#2 honestamente sentirse responsable de lo que hicieron tus antepasados hace 300 años es un poco idiota... ¡pero es que además estamos hablando de su tatara-tatara-tatara-tatara-tatara-abuela! Tan solo en ese nivel generacional cada uno de nosotros tiene 128 parientes directos... sigue un poco más y se va a sentir responsable del pecado original