Hace 54 minutos
El "Ohio" de España apunta a la victoria para la derecha (eng)

Aragón ha elegido al partido ganador en todas las elecciones desde el regreso a la democracia en 1977.

StuartMcNight
#3 Eso mismo dice el artículo. Que está vez podria ser diferente. ¿No estarás aquí comentando sin habértelo leído?

But while Aragón is expected once again to play the Ohio role in this election, there could be a twist: for the first time in Spain’s modern history, it is possible that the winning party might not end up forming a government. Securing a parliamentary majority looks difficult for both left and right.

Esto valió para el bipartidismo, ahora ya no es tan así...

#1 el bipartidismo ha vuelto, a la nueva política le queda cada vez menos, Vox se reintegrará entre el PP y los más nostalgicos en alguna de las falanges y Sumar pasará a se NIU.

#1 Casi 50 años ha sido asi, pero seguro que esta vez es diferente

Que voten ellos, si siempre han acertado, votan y los demás asumimos el resultado.

#4 ¿No había un cuento de Asimov con un argumento parecido?

