Portada
Hace 1 hora | Por Verdaderofalso a independentespanol.com
Publicado hace 1 hora por Verdaderofalso a independentespanol.com
Noruega estudia más evacuaciones mientras el nivel de los ríos sigue subiendo

Noruega estudia más evacuaciones mientras el nivel de los ríos sigue subiendo

 independentespanol.com

Las autoridades estudiaban más evacuaciones el viernes en el sureste de Noruega, donde el nivel del agua en los ya crecidos días y lagos continuaba subiendo tras días de lluvias torrenciales.

Etiquetas

DE3C548D-E347-406A-A60F-E6BBD322CAB7 70 2
Comunidad destacada de hoy
communty Historia
Historia
Historia
Historia

Comentarios

Gry

Reventó una presa ayer, que justamente estaban pensando en dinamitar para aliviar la presión.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/weather/topstories/dam-in-norway-partially-bursts-after-days-of-heavy-rain-flooding-and-evacuations/ar-AA1eZIcM

V 1
K 38
Verdaderofalso
autor

#1 la típica presa que dinamitas en verano por las lluvias torrenciales

V 0
K 20
La AEMET desmiente en Twitter el comentario negacionista del portavoz de Vox en el ayuntamiento de Murcia
La AEMET desmiente en Twitter el comentario negacionista del portavoz de Vox en el ayuntamiento de Murcia