Noruega estudia más evacuaciones mientras el nivel de los ríos sigue subiendo

Reventó una presa ayer, que justamente estaban pensando en dinamitar para aliviar la presión.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/weather/topstories/dam-in-norway-partially-bursts-after-days-of-heavy-rain-flooding-and-evacuations/ar-AA1eZIcM
#1 la típica presa que dinamitas en verano por las lluvias torrenciales
Comentarios
Reventó una presa ayer, que justamente estaban pensando en dinamitar para aliviar la presión.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/weather/topstories/dam-in-norway-partially-bursts-after-days-of-heavy-rain-flooding-and-evacuations/ar-AA1eZIcM
#1 la típica presa que dinamitas en verano por las lluvias torrenciales