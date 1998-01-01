No espere que ChatGPT transforme la economía de EE. UU. en la próxima década, dice el premio Nobel Paul Krugman [EN]

Es probable que la inteligencia artificial no transforme la economía estadounidense en la próxima década, dijo Paul Krugman. "ChatGPT y lo que siga son probablemente una historia económica para la década de 2030", dijo en un artículo de opinión del NYT. Krugman ha señalado que ChatGPT podría aumentar la productividad laboral al hacer algunos trabajos mejor que los humanos.
A winner of the Nobel Prize in Economics, Paul Krugman wrote in 1998, “The growth of the Internet will slow drastically, as the flaw in ‘Metcalfe’s law’—which states that the number of potential connections in a network is proportional to the square of the number of participants—becomes apparent: most people have nothing to say to each other! By 2005 or so, it will become clear that the Internet’s impact on the economy has been no greater than the fax machine’s.”
#1 Correcto, este tipo es más gafe que nadie. Además de ser bastante socialista.
#2 Yo lo dejaría en economista. Con eso ya dices todo
Chat GPT es el nuevo grafeno