Muere un hombre con discapacidad cuando trataba de salir de un avión porque no llegaba su asistencia en medio del caos aeroportuario que vive Reino Unido

Sensacionalismo de brocha gorda. El titular de la fuente original, ya sensacionalista de por si: Disabled man, 82, dies at Gatwick amid flights chaos: Passenger 'left on EasyJet plane' suffers fatal injuries in fall on escalator after trying to get off himself
Pero en 20 Minutos le han dado ese regustillo paleto patrio de "jajaja estos guiris y su Brexit".
#2 O por impaciente/gilipollas/aficionado al balconing. Según lo mires. En 20 Minutos se han saltado convenientemente los siguientes párrafos:
A source said: 'A member of staff came to take [a] woman into the airport but the man was left on the plane. He must not have wanted to wait for the staff member to come back so made his own way into the terminal.
The source added to The Sun: 'Normal airport staff have had to be reminded not to help disabled passengers if they're not qualified to, even if it means passengers waiting for hours.'
Questions will be asked about the lack of staff available to assist in the middle of the day when this flight arrived. It shows the increasing frustration of some passengers who can't wait on aircraft for long periods hoping help may eventually arrive
Pobre hombre y familia. DEP
falta de personal en el Aeropuerto. Ojalá q se les caiga el pelo. Vendieron muchos mas vuelos de los q podian gestionar.
Volé recientemente desde Gatwick y perdí el avión pq no habia suficiente personal en facturación. Al final habia 1 persona atendiendo facturación con una cola de mas de 500 personas. Hice una reclamación a la aerolinea y me la denegaron argumentando q el problema habia sido del aeropuerto y no de la aerolinea.
Es una buena muerte. La muerte de un hombre justo. Se entiende que no había acceso a balcones, por lo que lo de la escalera mecánica es justificable.