Portada
Hace 1 hora | Por jm22381 a haaretz.com
Publicado hace 1 hora por jm22381 a haaretz.com
El Ministerio de Justicia de Rusia exige la liquidación de la Agencia Judía (ING)

El Ministerio de Justicia de Rusia exige la liquidación de la Agencia Judía (ING)

 haaretz.com

El Ministerio de Justicia de Rusia solicitó a un tribunal local que se pronuncie sobre la liquidación de la Agencia Judía para Israel, alegando que había violado la ley rusa. La noticia llegó solo unas horas después de que se informara que Israel recibió una aclaración de Moscú luego de los informes de que el Kremlin amenazó con cerrar las actividades de aliyá de la Agencia Judía en Rusia en medio de un fuerte aumento de la inmigración al estado judío. "Los judíos rusos no serán rehenes de la guerra en Ucrania" dice el ministro Nachman Shai.

Etiquetas

DE3C548D-E347-406A-A60F-E6BBD322CAB7 12 7
Comunidad destacada de hoy
communty actualidad
Actualidad
Actualidad y sociedad
actualidad

Comentarios

jm22381
autor

Ay Putin haciendo cosas nazis

V 5
K 69
Patatonesa

Experiencia tienen, más que los Alemanes incluso

V 2
K 29
Así ha regado Ayuso con publicidad del Canal de Isabel II a medios “afines”
Así ha regado Ayuso con publicidad del Canal de Isabel II a medios “afines”
esejosele

Mas nazis que los judíos no seran,bueno nazis no,exterminapalestinos

V 1
K 22
dmeijide
editado

"Jewish Agency for Israel"

Más que una organización judía es una organización Sionista. Y el cierre no tiene nada que ver con que sea judía o Sionista sino que incumple la Ley de protección de datos como dice la noticia.

"A letter that Russia’s Justice Ministry sent to the agency’s office in Moscow on July 1 said the organization collects, stores and transfers data about Russian citizens in violation of the law.

The letter said this conduct violated Russian laws on data storage and information protection, and that the agency must shut down in Russia, prompting Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata to urge Prime Minister Yair Lapid to handle the crisis."

Los sionistas como siempre acusando de antisemitas a cualquier cosa que les digan para justificar sus actos más deleznables.

V 0
K 19
Connect

#6 De aquello hace casi 50 años. Luego los maltratan en Israel. Apenas les dan trabajo y viven en las zonas más deprimidas. Por eso no quieren más negros.

V 0
K 13
Xabier Lapitz pone en su sitio a Elisa Beni por defender la reunión de Dolores Delgado con Inda
Xabier Lapitz pone en su sitio a Elisa Beni por defender la reunión de Dolores Delgado con Inda
Candidatas
81
meneos
actualidad Ayer se hizo viral la entrevista en Espejo Público al nazi Álvaro Ménsula difundiendo proclamas racistas...
33
meneos
actualidad Roman Krznaric: «La humanidad futura nos declarará culpables»
23
meneos
actualidad Tesla vende el 75% de su Bitcoin (EN)
40
meneos
actualidad Medidas de Vox para ayudar a Zamora: un concierto
28
meneos
actualidad "Estoy harto de rogar agua": despedido en plena ola de calor tras pedir una botella de agua
23
meneos
actualidad Cómo el gas que enriqueció a Países Bajos dejó ciudades y pueblos en ruinas
31
meneos
actualidad Así se derrumbó el capitalismo en mi Sri Lanka
20
meneos
actualidad Borrás presionó a la periodista del «FAQS» para que disculpase a Dalmases en público [CAT]
20
meneos
actualidad El Alvia de Extremadura acumula un retraso de casi una hora por tercer día consecutivo
23
meneos
actualidad Condenado a 231 años de cárcel y a una multa de 238.000 euros por grabar a 215 personas en vestuarios de Vitoria
41
meneos
actualidad Un pequeño esfuerzo (contra la charlatanería)
34
meneos
actualidad Detenido por obligar a su pareja, menor de edad, a mantener relaciones sexuales bajo amenazas y coacciones
30
meneos
actualidad Portugal también se rebela contra Europa y se opone a las medidas de ahorro de gas
Connect

Que jodios estos judíos. Resulta que dicen que no a los judíos negros de africa porque dicen que ya no tiene sentido la política de acercamiento, pero ahora los rusos si, que son blanquinós y rubios. Muy arios.... esos si que mola tenerlos.

En fin, parece que a alguien le salió un bigotito...

V 0
K 13
n1kon3500

#4 con los judios negros de Etiopía montaron una operación especial para sacarlos de la guerra

V 0
K 11