El Ministerio de Justicia de Rusia exige la liquidación de la Agencia Judía (ING)

"Jewish Agency for Israel"
Más que una organización judía es una organización Sionista. Y el cierre no tiene nada que ver con que sea judía o Sionista sino que incumple la Ley de protección de datos como dice la noticia.
"A letter that Russia’s Justice Ministry sent to the agency’s office in Moscow on July 1 said the organization collects, stores and transfers data about Russian citizens in violation of the law.
The letter said this conduct violated Russian laws on data storage and information protection, and that the agency must shut down in Russia, prompting Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata to urge Prime Minister Yair Lapid to handle the crisis."
Los sionistas como siempre acusando de antisemitas a cualquier cosa que les digan para justificar sus actos más deleznables.
#6 De aquello hace casi 50 años. Luego los maltratan en Israel. Apenas les dan trabajo y viven en las zonas más deprimidas. Por eso no quieren más negros.