Matan a un hombre por pedir que no vapearan delante de su hija

Un hombre de 37 años, Paul Stanley Schmidt, fue apuñalado mortalmente después de pedir a un hombre que dejara de vapear en presencia de su hija de tres años en una cafetería del centro de la ciudad de Vancouver, Canadá. La víctima se encontraba con su esposa y su hija cuando el agresor comenzó a vapear cerca del bebé. Schmidt le pidió al hombre que dejara de hacerlo para proteger a su hija. La madre de Schmidt, Kathy Schmidt, dijo que "él solo estaba tratando de proteger a su hija"
el asesino resultó ser un indio: https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/indian-origin-man-stabs-canada-national-to-death-outside-starbucks-cafe-charged-with-second-degree-murder-3900625
#1 Un perfil curioso
The reports state that Gosal is known to be an active member of the Sikh community in Vancouver and had been linked with many Khalistani groups in the past. As per reports, the suspect was linked with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) which is a banned terrorist organization in India that is believed to have been responsible for many acts of violence and crime in the nation. Apart from it, Gosal was also a supporter of the Khalistan Movement which looks to establish an independent Sikh state in India. On 26th March 2018, the suspect reportedly got into a fight with Paul Stanley Schmidt.
https://pkbnews.in/who-is-inderdeep-singh-gosal-paul-schmidt-killer-vancouver-stabbed-to-death-in-canada/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Babbar_Khalsa
Pues ahora que le manden a una cárcel donde no pueda ni fumar, ni vapear.
