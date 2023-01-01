Portada
LTA multada con $ 1 millón por ATP por prohibir a los jugadores rusos de los torneos [Eng]

LTA multada con $ 1 millón por ATP por prohibir a los jugadores rusos de los torneos [Eng]

El organismo de tenis del Reino Unido amenazado con la expulsión si se repite la prohibición. La LTA ha sido amenazada con la expulsión del Tour si repite la prohibición impuesta este año por la invasión rusa a Ucrania. La LTA está profundamente decepcionada con este resultado porque, según ellos, la ATP, en su conclusión, no ha mostrado ningún reconocimiento de las circunstancias excepcionales creadas por la invasión rusa de Ucrania, o la comunidad deportiva internacional y la respuesta del gobierno del Reino Unido a esa invasión.

Comentarios

oraculus_reloaded

¿Qué culpa tienen los jugadores rusos?

Fedorito

#1
Pues la misma que tenían los deportistas sudafricanos durante el Apartheid y no podían participar en campeonatos internacionales.

Achtung

El odio se les fue de las manos, en 10 años echaran la vista atras y se tiraran de los pelos de la cantidad de odio que han tirado hacia el pueblo ruso.

autor

LTA es el organismo regulador de los torneos de tenis en Inglaterra. La ATP (Asociación de Tenistas Profesionales) el organismo internacional donde se mide la posición y prestigio de cada tenista. El tenis, por lo general, suele ser un deporte más serio que el fútbol y no le gusta eso de falsear un ranking.

autor

“El impacto financiero tanto de esta multa como de la multa de la WTA tendrá un impacto material en la capacidad de la LTA para desarrollar y albergar tenis en este país.
Por ejemplo, teníamos la intención de organizar una serie de eventos de nivel ATP Challenger para brindar más oportunidades a los jugadores de menor rango en el primer trimestre de 2023 y ahora no podremos hacerlo, particularmente dada la posibilidad de más multas."

Pos fale

autor
editado

"Sin embargo, el presidente del Comité Olímpico Internacional, Thomas Bach, tuvo una opinión diferente el miércoles y criticó al gobierno británico por interferir en la participación de jugadores rusos en Wimbledon... Los gobiernos no deben decidir por motivos políticos quién participa en qué eventos deportivos. La calificación para los eventos deportivos debe basarse en los méritos deportivos y no en la injerencia política”.

Pues queda dicho.

autor

Tengo curiosidad por ver cómo van a resolver en las Olimpiadas. No es lo mismo que el fútbol. Como tpc lo es el tenis.

vvega
editado

#4 «However the International Olympic Committee president, Thomas Bach, took a different view on Wednesday, criticising the British government for “interfering” over the participation of Russian players at Wimbledon.

“We had the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in the US Open in tennis. We have Russian athletes participating in the NHL. They are cheered upon by the fans, everybody happy,” Bach said. “On the other hand we had Wimbledon, the British government interfering and forcing the Wimbledon organisers to exclude Russian and Belarusian players.”

Bach added: “Governments should not decide on political grounds who is participating in which sports events. The qualification for sports events must be on sporting merits and not on political interference.”»

En todo caso eliminarían a la expedición rusa de forma oficial pero permitirían a los atletas participar bajo bandera del COI, como se ha hecho más veces o como ha hecho la FIDE. Impedir participar a deportistas por ser rusos es una barbaridad.

autor

#6 No tengo la menor duda de que eso es lo que sucederá en las Olimpiadas. También creo que habrá presión para que los atletas rusos no puedan participar ni siquiera con esa fórmula.

