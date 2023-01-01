LTA multada con $ 1 millón por ATP por prohibir a los jugadores rusos de los torneos [Eng]

Portada
Pues la misma que tenían los deportistas sudafricanos durante el Apartheid y no podían participar en campeonatos internacionales.
#4 «However the International Olympic Committee president, Thomas Bach, took a different view on Wednesday, criticising the British government for “interfering” over the participation of Russian players at Wimbledon.
“We had the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in the US Open in tennis. We have Russian athletes participating in the NHL. They are cheered upon by the fans, everybody happy,” Bach said. “On the other hand we had Wimbledon, the British government interfering and forcing the Wimbledon organisers to exclude Russian and Belarusian players.”
Bach added: “Governments should not decide on political grounds who is participating in which sports events. The qualification for sports events must be on sporting merits and not on political interference.”»
En todo caso eliminarían a la expedición rusa de forma oficial pero permitirían a los atletas participar bajo bandera del COI, como se ha hecho más veces o como ha hecho la FIDE. Impedir participar a deportistas por ser rusos es una barbaridad.