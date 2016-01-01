La inversión pública beneficia más a las regiones ricas que a las pobres

Portada
#5 En Firefox. Para Chrome no viene activado por defecto, aquí te dicen cómo hacerlo https://www.lasexta.com/tecnologia-tecnoxplora/apps/como-utilizar-modo-lectura-google-chrome_2021070760e859b7a84b4800011896ab.html
#10 No, si activas ese modo tienes que reiniciar el navegador y luego ya cuando entres en una página web así te saldrá un icono en la barra de direcciones como con forma de libro o nota. Pinchas y ya se te pone en modo lectura.
Links al estudo:
https://alde.es/blog/crecimiento-economico/el-efecto-multiplicador-de-la-inversion-publica-en-espana-un-analisis-regional-para-el-periodo-1980-2016/
https://www.emerald.com/insight/content/doi/10.1108/AEA-03-2021-0077/full/html
Conclusiones:
"Government public infrastructure investment has a positive and persistent
effect on output. In terms of economic policy, our research suggests that public
infrastructure investment plans are recommended for Spain. However, these investment
plans can lead to an increase in the economic development gap between the Spanish regions,
as the multiplier effect of INFINV is considerably higher in above-average-GDPpc regions"