La inversión pública beneficia más a las regiones ricas que a las pobres

Las regiones más pobres se ven menos beneficiadas por las inversiones públicas, no por el lado de los ingresos, sino por el de los gastos, pues las inversiones públicas tienen un importante componente de importación, y en las regiones más pobres, con un tejido productivo más precario, ese gasto en importaciones tiene más peso. La conclusión es que para promover la convergencia regional las comunidades autónomas más pobres deben recibir más inversión en infraestructura pública que las más ricas, además de medidas adecuadas de industrialización.

Xtv

Links al estudo:
https://alde.es/blog/crecimiento-economico/el-efecto-multiplicador-de-la-inversion-publica-en-espana-un-analisis-regional-para-el-periodo-1980-2016/
https://www.emerald.com/insight/content/doi/10.1108/AEA-03-2021-0077/full/html

Conclusiones:
"Government public infrastructure investment has a positive and persistent
effect on output. In terms of economic policy, our research suggests that public
infrastructure investment plans are recommended for Spain. However, these investment
plans can lead to an increase in the economic development gap between the Spanish regions,
as the multiplier effect of INFINV is considerably higher in above-average-GDPpc regions"

Cantro

Han descubierto que el agua moja

mefistófeles

Oh, pero no hay problema, a nosotros nos dan el PER y eso ya les sirve de excusa a los más beneficiados para señalarnos con el dedo y criticar. Desde la ignorancia, por supuesto.

D

#7.
Qué tiempos en que la 'izquierda' catalanista acusaba a los pobres del sur de acaparar las inversiones... y la izquierda españolista les daba la razón.

