Publicado hace 43 minutos por HackerRuso a nbcnews.com
Funcionarios estadounidenses y europeos abordan el tema de las negociaciones de paz con Ucrania, según fuentes (EN)

Las conversaciones han incluido esbozos muy generales de lo que Ucrania podría tener que renunciar para llegar a un acuerdo con Rusia.

Comentarios

Noeschachi

The discussions are an acknowledgment of the dynamics militarily on the ground in Ukraine and politically in the U.S. and Europe, officials said.

Nunca un párrafo tan retorcido y sutil dijo tanto con tan pocas palabras

V 3
K 54
HackerRuso
autor

Uy,si parece que descartan la victoria militar!

V 2
K 39
Top_Banana

Ahora que EEUU corta el grifo se empieza a hablar de Paz por fin.

Pudiendo haber empezado por ahí y evitar el destrozo en Europa.

Queda claro ¿No? Si EEUU quiere, se puede.

V 4
K 37
SrHammond

#4 se les puede llamar ya putinejos?

V 2
K 28
Top_Banana

#6 Y te quedas corto.

V 0
K 13
Don_Pichote

Me lo he leído entero para que termine así:


“One senior administration official pushed back on any notion of the U.S. nudging Ukraine toward talks. The Ukrainians, the official said, “are on the clock in terms of weather, but they are not on the clock in terms of geopolitics.”

Si pero no , no pero si.

V 1
K 18
elgato79

O sea en el frente de guerra ya no ven posibilidades y en el frente político en casa se gastaron todo el capital político y se vienen elecciones

V 1
K 16
manbobi

Empieza a oirse hablar de negociaciones en ls prensa usana? Buenas noticias para los que mueren en el frente.

V 0
K 15