The discussions are an acknowledgment of the dynamics militarily on the ground in Ukraine and politically in the U.S. and Europe, officials said.
Nunca un párrafo tan retorcido y sutil dijo tanto con tan pocas palabras
Uy,si parece que descartan la victoria militar!
Ahora que EEUU corta el grifo se empieza a hablar de Paz por fin.
Pudiendo haber empezado por ahí y evitar el destrozo en Europa.
Queda claro ¿No? Si EEUU quiere, se puede.
#4 se les puede llamar ya putinejos?
#6 Y te quedas corto.
Me lo he leído entero para que termine así:
“One senior administration official pushed back on any notion of the U.S. nudging Ukraine toward talks. The Ukrainians, the official said, “are on the clock in terms of weather, but they are not on the clock in terms of geopolitics.”
Si pero no , no pero si.
O sea en el frente de guerra ya no ven posibilidades y en el frente político en casa se gastaron todo el capital político y se vienen elecciones
Empieza a oirse hablar de negociaciones en ls prensa usana? Buenas noticias para los que mueren en el frente.
