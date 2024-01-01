Portada
Hace 1 hora | Por HackerRuso
Publicado hace 1 hora por HackerRuso
Financial Times: La Unión Europea ha agotado la tesorería en su ayuda a Ucrania (EN)

Financial Times: La Unión Europea ha agotado la tesorería en su ayuda a Ucrania (EN)

 newsunrolled.com

La crisis de Ucrania está drenando las arcas de la Unión Europea, por lo que Bruselas tendrá que revisar el presupuesto de siete años antes de lo previsto. autor El periódico Financial Times cita al comisionado europeo Johannes Hahn

Comentarios

Ahora mismo desde Washington:

#3 y también

Verdaderofalso

No pasa nada, se imprime más

NullusSum

Empiezo a pensar que Biden ha cogido la máxima de Trump: Hacer un muro y que lo paguen los mexicanos y la ha transformado en Hacer una guerra y que la paguen los europeos porque ha estado tocando los huevos y metiendo cizaña en Europa desde que llegó.

angelitoMagno

#15 Y usando a Putin de marioneta. Que zorro Biden, para que digan que está senil.

HackerRuso
autor

#19 imagino que le habrá sido más sencillo utilizar a Zelenski

NullusSum

#19

La marioneta es el otro. Putin es el bicho peligroso donde el tonto ha ido a hurgar en su cueva.

baraja

#9 uso ByPass Paywalls Clean, lo puedo leer perfectamente

HackerRuso
autor

#11 ¿ y que dice?

baraja

#18 This suggests that the bloc may need to revisit its seven-year budget sooner than it planned.

Speculation had been rife among EU diplomats in recent weeks that at the rate the EU budget is being reallocated to cope with humanitarian expenditures stemming from the war in Ukraine, a top-up will probably be needed in the coming years.

HackerRuso
autor

#20 si puedes pegarlo todo, te lo agradezco

baraja

#24 Russia’s war in Ukraine is draining the EU’s coffers and a review of the bloc’s seven-year budget is likely to happen “much sooner” than 2024, according to EU budget commissioner Johannes Hahn.

Speculation had been rife among EU diplomats in recent weeks that at the rate the EU budget is being reallocated to cope with humanitarian expenditures stemming from the war in Ukraine, a top-up will probably be needed in the coming years.

When presenting the bloc’s 2023 budget in Strasbourg yesterday, Hahn confirmed that a budgetary revision will be brought forward, though no exact timeline has yet been decided.

“Indeed, originally before the pandemic it was foreseen and agreed that the next MFF revision should take place in 2024. And I think it’s not a particular secret that we will probably do it much earlier,” he said.

This year alone, Hahn said there had been 34 reallocations to the EU budget to meet the needs for Ukraine and eleven other changes to cover Moldova. “This shows the dynamic on the budget side,” he said.

The European Commission says it has mobilised over €4bn since the start of the war to support Ukraine’s economy and keep the state apparatus running, as well as for humanitarian support in the country and for the refugees who fled to the EU.

For next year, the commission is proposing an overall budget of €185.6bn which could be topped up some more in the autumn, depending on what Ukraine’s needs are. “By then we’ll be in a better position to evaluate the situation with the view to targeting our support — such as humanitarian aid and our contribution to food security,” Hahn said.

The speed with which the EU is burning through its reserves to cover Ukraine-related expenditures has raised concerns in the European parliament.

According to the lead lawmaker for the 2023 budget, Romanian centrist MEP Nicu Ștefănuță, the draft budget for next year leaves very little money for other emergencies — just €450mn. That’s a fraction of what annual budgets usually have set aside for rainy days (this year that margin was around €1.5bn).

“The Union’s budget is very limited and we need an urgent revision of the seven-year multi-annual financial framework today, not in 2024,” Ștefănuță said.

HackerRuso
autor
editado

#26 ¿y ese cherry-picking con las negritas?

The speed with which the EU is burning through its reserves to cover Ukraine-related expenditures has raised concerns in the European parliament.

According to the lead lawmaker for the 2023 budget, Romanian centrist MEP Nicu Ștefănuță, the draft budget for next year leaves very little money for other emergencies — just €450mn. That’s a fraction of what annual budgets usually have set aside for rainy days (this year that margin was around €1.5bn).

The Union’s budget is very limited and we need an urgent revision of the seven-year multi-annual financial framework today, not in 2024,” Ștefănuță said.

Un periódico británico hablando de calamidades en la UE? Me pinchan y no sangro.

thorin
editado

Fuente: RIA Novosti

De la Wikipedia "RIA Novosti (Russian: РИА Новости), sometimes referred to as RIAN (РИАН) or RIA (РИА) is a Russian state-owned domestic news agency. "

en.wikipedia.org

#4 No sé si la página web es británica, pero su fuente es de Putin.

baraja

#5 titular que contradice el desarrollo de la noticia -> entre sensacionalista y errónea

HackerRuso
autor

#7 original

HackerRuso
autor
editado

#4 Financial Times cita al comisionado europeo Johannes Hahn
De nada

#_5 fuente, Financial Times (enlace en el articulo)

angelitoMagno

Recordemos que el PIB de la zona euro es 15 veces el de Rusia.
datosmacro.expansion.com
datosmacro.expansion.com

Si alguien piensa que Rusia puede ganarle una guerra económica a la UE, que espere sentado.
La única ventaja que tiene Putin es que al tener un régimen autoritario y represivo no tiene que temer demasiado a posibles revueltas en caso de retroceso económico grave.

HackerRuso
autor

#10 eso, y los recursos naturales. La UE tiene papelitos

thorin

#10 Y Putin tiene más capacidad de producir materias primas críticas, que no es tontería.

eldarel

#13 Siempre podremos cambiar hortalizas y naranjas por cereales.

Misterproper

#10 Me dejas más tranquilo entonces, es un alivio saber eso, ¿significa que no nos subirá el ipc, el gas, el diésel, los fertilizantes, el trigo, etc etc?

angelitoMagno

#14 Pues claro que subirán, ¿qué parte de "guerra económica" no has entendido?

Misterproper

#16 estaba siendo sarcástico

c

#10 Única ventaja, claro, que concentre más recursos naturales que el resto de la UE, eso ya no cuenta, eso ya no es la economía, la economía ahora son criptoactivos y el ladrillo, no puede salir mal. Si realmente vienen tiempos de escasez, ya veremos donde nos lleva el modelo económico basado en servicios que tenemos, eso solo tiene sentido en tiempos de abundancia, opulencia más bién.

Veelicus

#10 ya estamos sentado porque al precio que va a estar la luz y la gasolina no nos va a quedar dinero para mucho mas.
Rusia es mas pobre, claramente, pero estan acostumbrados a ello.
Veremos a ver que pasa en España si como estan avisando hasta el 2024 seguiremos con la inflaccion mas alta en las tres ultimas decadas.
Y lo mismo que en España en otros paises Europeos...
se vienen años jodidos, para Rusia, desde luego, pero para nosotros tambien.

HackerRuso
autor

#27 además, ellos disponen de recursos naturales que continuaran vendiendo a China, la India etc...

HackerRuso
autor

El Financial Times tiene aplicado un ban ¿?

baraja

#2 todo ft. com es un muro de pago

