Filtran el proyecto que MundoCrypto presentará el Sábado en el Wizink

Se filtra en Twitter el nuevo proyecto que MundoCrypto planea presentar el Sábado en el Wizink para atraer nuevos inversores. MundoCrypto ayer negó en varias ocasiones y ante diferentes medios que fueran a presentar un nuevo proyecto.

B2B academic model: we will provide academic services to other companies (such as

exchanges, tokens, NFTs, etc.) to build their custom academy and teach users about how

does their platform works. On the one hand, students of Mundocrypto and token holders

will be able to vote and rate these courses, and on the other, instructors and companies

will be able to offer the Learn to Earn model to incentivize the users. B2B courses will

have their own space in the community app and their own environment in the VR

metaverse, where holders of the NFT certificate will be able to interact, learn, play and

earn in a place specifically designed for the B2B academy.



Mi traducción: Como la gente ya se ha mosqueado con la inversión en criptomonedas porque nos han pillado la estafa, lo que vamos a hacer es estafar a los que todavía se creen esta mierda para que se monten sus propias academias con la intención de estafar a otros, pero en realidad los estafados serán ellos, porque sus academias serán una mierda y nos quedaremos con el dineral que hayan puesto para la inversión inicial. NFT's Metaverso, Tokens y cualquier palabra que suene a moderno y guay.

