Filtran el proyecto que MundoCrypto presentará el Sábado en el Wizink

B2B academic model: we will provide academic services to other companies (such as
exchanges, tokens, NFTs, etc.) to build their custom academy and teach users about how
does their platform works. On the one hand, students of Mundocrypto and token holders
will be able to vote and rate these courses, and on the other, instructors and companies
will be able to offer the Learn to Earn model to incentivize the users. B2B courses will
have their own space in the community app and their own environment in the VR
metaverse, where holders of the NFT certificate will be able to interact, learn, play and
earn in a place specifically designed for the B2B academy.
Mi traducción: Como la gente ya se ha mosqueado con la inversión en criptomonedas porque nos han pillado la estafa, lo que vamos a hacer es estafar a los que todavía se creen esta mierda para que se monten sus propias academias con la intención de estafar a otros, pero en realidad los estafados serán ellos, porque sus academias serán una mierda y nos quedaremos con el dineral que hayan puesto para la inversión inicial. NFT's Metaverso, Tokens y cualquier palabra que suene a moderno y guay.