Los extranjeros necesitarán un permiso para conducir bicicletas en Holanda (eng)

Os tragias cualquier cosa que se publica en internet
Esto es un chiste
Internationals will need to wear a bright orange helmet at all times.
If you fail to present your cycling license to the politie, you will be charged a fine of €120, and your bike will be deposited in the nearest canal.
If you cycle without a license, you will be forced to fish bikes out of the canals following big public holidays such as King’s Day. (This is meant to show what can happen to those who don’t cycle safely.)
If you cycle while intoxicated, your license will immediately be revoked, you will not be allowed to bike in the Netherlands again, and you must gift your bike to an officer in training.
Tourists and learners may use adult-size tricycles in flashy colours for safety and in order to alert cyclists to their learner status.
#4 exacto, es el aprils fools
#4 Díselo a #0, que lo ha metido en actualidad y no en ocio.
Se acaban los coches, ahora toca carnet de bici.
Hay que seguir recaudando.
April's Fools
Pues hace falta. Muchos no saben cómo frenar con algunas bicis...que allí es contra pedaleando.
Bueno, antes que empiecen por los yonkis que las roban y te las re-venden por un módico precio
Triste pero me puedo imaginar perfectamente las causas.
Lo mismo que con los patines en Francia.
Comentarios
