Portada
Hace 1 hora | Por zelfspot a dutchreview.com
Publicado hace 1 hora por zelfspot a dutchreview.com

Los extranjeros necesitarán un permiso para conducir bicicletas en Holanda (eng)

 dutchreview.com

Bajo el lema "Ciclismo seguro: por todos, para todos", el gobierno holandés está introduciendo una licencia de bicicleta para ciclistas internacionales en los Países Bajos.

Etiquetas

DE3C548D-E347-406A-A60F-E6BBD322CAB7 31 8
Comunidad destacada de hoy
communty actualidad
Actualidad
Actualidad y sociedad
actualidad

Comentarios

k

Os tragias cualquier cosa que se publica en internet
Esto es un chiste
Internationals will need to wear a bright orange helmet at all times.
If you fail to present your cycling license to the politie, you will be charged a fine of €120, and your bike will be deposited in the nearest canal.
If you cycle without a license, you will be forced to fish bikes out of the canals following big public holidays such as King’s Day. (This is meant to show what can happen to those who don’t cycle safely.)
If you cycle while intoxicated, your license will immediately be revoked, you will not be allowed to bike in the Netherlands again, and you must gift your bike to an officer in training.
Tourists and learners may use adult-size tricycles in flashy colours for safety and in order to alert cyclists to their learner status.

V 7
K 89
plutanasio

#4 exacto, es el aprils fools

V 0
K 9
F

#4 Díselo a #0, que lo ha metido en actualidad y no en ocio.

V 0
K 11
B
editado

Se acaban los coches, ahora toca carnet de bici.

Hay que seguir recaudando.

V 1
K 21
La Comunidad de Madrid vende copiar un modelo de enfermería en el Reino Unido que no existe en la realidad
La Comunidad de Madrid vende copiar un modelo de enfermería en el Reino Unido que no existe en la realidad
zentropia

April's Fools

V 0
K 10
cenutrios_unidos

Pues hace falta. Muchos no saben cómo frenar con algunas bicis...que allí es contra pedaleando.

V 0
K 10
Concubinato

Bueno, antes que empiecen por los yonkis que las roban y te las re-venden por un módico precio

V 0
K 8
Así intenta Audi arañar dinero a sus clientes: parte un muelle en su S3 y le presupuestan un cambio de motor completo
Así intenta Audi arañar dinero a sus clientes: parte un muelle en su S3 y le presupuestan un cambio de motor completo
Candidatas
19
meneos
actualidad Conflicto entre los instaladores de placas solares y grandes empresas eléctricas [ES]
20
meneos
actualidad Sau, (sobre)vivir junto a un embalse vacío
22
meneos
actualidad El asesino de Paco Naval: "Quería saber lo que era apuñalar a alguien"
23
meneos
actualidad Un ritual acaba en asesinato en Madrid: mata a su pareja clavándole varios destornilladores
38
meneos
actualidad Se filtra un vídeo de la explosión de una lavandería en A Coruña: un cliente se salva por segundos
36
meneos
actualidad Una conductora alquiló el pasado verano un coche para 21 días y se lo quedó 8 meses
51
meneos
actualidad Ardan los bancos
42
meneos
actualidad El presidente del Banco Mundial mira con "preocupación" los créditos que China concede en África
26
meneos
actualidad Juan Bastón, padre por gestación subrogada: «Mi hija va al colegio y no tiene por qué escuchar que es una niña comprada»
27
meneos
actualidad Detenido tras matar a un guardia civil en un atropello con un coche robado
62
meneos
actualidad Muere arrollado un guardia civil por un coche robado cuyo conductor se fugó en Grado, Asturias
21
meneos
actualidad El consumo de televisión se hunde otro 11,3% en marzo
15
meneos
actualidad La granja de pulpos, ¿hito de la ciencia o mal uso de ella?
RamonMercader

Triste pero me puedo imaginar perfectamente las causas.

Lo mismo que con los patines en Francia.

V 0
K 7