La eurodiputada irlandesa Claire Daly: “Durante años hemos estado advirtiendo sobre los peligros de que la UE se apodere masivamente de la opinión pública en nuestras sociedades"

“Durante años hemos estado advirtiendo sobre los peligros de que la UE se apodere masivamente de la opinión pública en nuestras sociedades. Hay desinformación. Eso es un problema. Pero la UE es la última institución que debería decidir"

es la verdad, esperemos que encienda la llama y se propague

Ya, ya, seguro que no hay ninguna otra razón para nuestra querida Claire está preocupada por la UE intentando poner coto a la desinformación. lol

Fianna Fáil MEP claims Daly and Wallace had spread ‘conspiracy theory’ on Syria

Russia’s mobilisation along Ukraine border is ‘clearly defensive’, Wallace and Daly say

Mick Wallace and Clare Daly ‘disgracing themselves’ over Ukraine, FF and FG politicians claim

MEPs Wallace and Daly vote against call for tribunal to prosecute Russia for invasion of Ukraine

Pero mi favorito es este: Tensions rise over Mick Wallace's and Clare Daly's views

Discomfort had been growing with Wallace and Clare Daly for months, according to multiple MEPs and parliament sources, as Wallace tabled amendments on behalf of the group seeking to water down resolutions about Russia.

In one, he described the Ukraine’s 2014 Maidan revolution as a “US-orchestrated coup”, as Moscow sees it. In another, he sought to delete a note that the parliament “continues to condemn the illegal annexation of Crimea”.

In speeches, both Wallace and Daly accused the European Parliament of being “anti-Russian”, with Daly asking why MEPs were so worked up about the arrest of poison-survivor and opposition figure Alexei Navalny.

He is, she claimed, a “vicious anti-immigrant racist”, before asking where was the outcry about the recent arrest of anti-lockdown protesters in Brussels. Her speech was republished by Russian state media.

But Flight MH17 brought the rift between Wallace and Hazekamp into the open, though Hazekamp declined to comment for this article. In a February amendment, Wallace sought to delete from a parliament resolution a mention that a Dutch-led investigation “confirmed that Flight MH17 had been downed with the use of a Buk surface-to-air missile supplied by the Kursk-based 53rd anti-aircraft brigade of the Russian Ground Forces”.

Their trip to visit an Iranian-backed militia group in Iraq in March caused one colleague to gasp “What!” when he heard. Both MEPs appeared on a promotional video for Hashd al-Shaabi, which is locally accused of running extensive smuggling networks, intimidating civilians, which includes forces accused of sectarian attacks.

Presented as speaking on behalf of the European Parliament in the video and dressed in a long black conservative khimar, Daly praised the “egalitarian nature” and “inclusiveness” of the so-called Popular Mobilisation Forces.

On her return, Ms Daly spoke on the pair’s podcast about her experience in Iraq of passing through multiple checkpoints of armed men. “You’d have the different army and police and different militias…

“They’re everywhere, with tanks, with guns. But actually their demeanour and their interaction with you and the people is lovely,” she said, recalling a friendly interaction she saw between authorities and two young men on a moped. “In France the police would probably beat them up!”

She explained how the militia figures she had met had stressed their gratefulness to Iran for its support in combatting Isis, and noted that the Iraqi parliament had voted to ask US forces to withdraw.

Nuestra querida Clare, durante su viaje a Irak. Su amigo Mick vestia de una manera más despreocupada.

thorin

#6 Por eso el tuit del vídeo es de una cuenta de Twitter, que en su perfil tiene fijado un tuit que dice: "Su causa es justa. ¡¡Rusia vencerá!!"



Vierten basura anti Europea en internet, y luego se quejan de que Europa toma cartas en el asunto...

Disiento
#7 Vierten basura anti Europea en internet, y luego se quejan de que Europa toma cartas en el asunto...

Si la Union Europea (aka Mercado Común) no puede soportar otras opiniones "basura o no" tiene un grave problema que le puede salir muy caro.

#8 Efectivamente, la desinformación producida por una potencia extranjera hostil a la Unión Europea es "otras opiniones".

thorin
#8 Claro, los bulos y la desinformación son sólo "opiniones".



#9 A este paso el terraplanismo, el negacionismo COVID e incluso la xenofobia van a ser sólo "opiniones".

Disiento

#10 los bulos y la desinformación son denunciables pero no perseguibles.

Aquí tenemos a la mayoría de los media vertiendo, mentiras, bulos y desinformación cada día y no les perseguimos, ni les prohibimos.

thorin

#12 Vaya, moviendo la portería.

No cuela, lo has reducido a opiniones.


Cómo bonus, luego resulta que lo que dicen los medios que no te gustan si es "mentiras, bulos y desinformaciones".
Pero no opiniones.

Disiento

#9 díselo a Victoria Nuland:

¿Fuck the European Union? En 2014 la embajadora estadounidense para asuntos europeos Victoria Nuland, hablando en privado sobre la necesidad de cambiar el Gobierno de Ucrania,

s
#11 No, hablando en privado sobre a quien les gustaría ver en el nuevo gobierno de unidad nacional que Yanukovich y la oposición habían pactado. Y que Yanukovich intentó sabotear largándose del país.

Por cierto, ¿no te das cuenta de cada vez que sacáis la conversación de Nuland estáis demoliendo la narrativa de que el Maidán fue un golpe de estado organizado por EEUU? Porque esa conversación deja muy clara una cosa: que los rusos grababan todo lo que decía Nuland por teléfono. Y, en nueve años, no han sido capaces de encontrar ninguna grabación en la que esté organizando ese supuesto "golpe de estado".

Y si lo mejor que tienes es un "y tú más", estás reconociendo que tengo razón.

s

Pues no es que se apodere de la opinión, es que tiene que posicionarse. Otra cosa es que su posicionamiento no te guste en una materia, pero puede pasar lo mismo cuando se posiciona el presidente de tu comunidad o el de tu país.

A ver si nos dedicamos menos a las enmiendas a la totalidad y a atacar la institución cuando no nos gusta algo, que con el todo es una mierda, vienen los Brexits y las paridas esas de europeos orondos con las que el resto del mundo se descojona

FatherKarras
autor

#3 Pero estaría bien que se posicionase como quisiese sin desinformar.

D

#4 O sin coartar el derecho a discrepar. Una bandera palestina no es un arma.

MIrahigos

Anglosajones.

