Hace 19 minutos | Por Espadacuatro a nypost.com
Publicado hace 19 minutos por Espadacuatro a nypost.com

El esposo de Nancy Pelosi compra millones en acciones de chips de computadora antes de la gran votación que entregaría miles de millones de dólares en subsidios

El esposo de la presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes, Nancy Pelosi, compró hasta $ 5 millones en opciones sobre acciones en una compañía de chips de computadora antes de una votación sobre la legislación la próxima semana que entregaría miles de millones de dólares en subsidios para impulsar la industria de fabricación de chips, según muestran nuevas divulgaciones financieras.

Comentarios

Gry

Así si que mola jugar en bolsa.

V 2
K 48
Achtung

#5 capitalismo de amiguetes.. win-win siempre

V 0
K 13
Almeida rechazó al menos siete ofertas de mascarillas más baratas y más rápidas que las de Medina y Luceño
Almeida rechazó al menos siete ofertas de mascarillas más baratas y más rápidas que las de Medina y Luceño
Rocio_Siri

Uy! Que casualidad! Eso si que es tener suerte.

V 0
K 7
Ignore
editado

#_2 el tema no es saber que hay una votación, esa saber qué va a salir

editado:
puta mierda de sistema de ignores ..

V 0
K 7
Angelica Rubio defiende a Ferreras, porque «hay medios de comunicación que han publicado muchos más bulos»: «Curiosa forma de defender el buen periodismo»
Angelica Rubio defiende a Ferreras, porque «hay medios de comunicación que han publicado muchos más bulos»: «Curiosa forma de defender el buen periodismo»
blak

Imagino que la votación estaría anunciada antes de que sucediera. Cualquiera podría haber hecho lo mismo.

V 1
K 3
Espadacuatro
autor

#2 Claro que si, por eso es noticia en el nypost, porque cualquiera podría haberlo hecho.

V 2
K 52
blak

#3 In a 2004 survey conducted by Pace University, the Post was rated the least-credible major news outlet in New York, and the only news outlet to receive more responses calling it "not credible" than credible (44% not credible to 39% credible).[70]

The Post commonly publishes news reports based entirely on reporting from other sources without independent corroboration. In January 2021, the paper forbade the use of CNN, MSNBC, The Washington Post, and The New York Times as sole sources for such stories.[71]

en.m.wikipedia.org

Un medio de pésima reputación.

V 0
K 10